Stars, Studs, and Duds from Saints’ Week 11 loss to Eagles

A lot of things went wrong in the New Orleans Saints’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but there were some silver linings to acknowledge amid the ugliness clouding over their sideline. At the same time we’ve got to dial in on the performances that helped cause this loss. Let’s get into it with this week’s Stars, Studs, and Duds:

STAR | DE Marcus Davenport

Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

How impactful was Davenport on Sunday? He led the team with 10 tackles (six solo and one tackle for loss) while recording 1.5 sacks and 4 quarterback hits, trashing whichever side of the Eagles offensive line he faced. One of his best moments won’t be found on the stats sheet, when he crushed right tackle Lane Johnson (a first team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler) like a tin can and walked him back into Jalen Hurts’ face, forcing an incomplete pass. He’s finally playing like the guy the Saints thought they drafted.

STUD | FS Marcus Williams

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Williams was all over the place, saving a couple of would-be touchdown passes with perfectly-timed pass breakups near the goal line. He routinely took effective angles to the ball and kept his center of gravity low enough to stop runners in their tracks. He’s played really well in a contract year and cemented his status as one of the Saints’ most important defenders. But there is room for improvement in that you’d like to see him fill his running lanes with more urgency, and it sure would help if some of those pass deflections turned into interceptions.

DUD | QB Trevor Siemian

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Siemian was really, really bad on Sunday. He’s been competent enough to keep the Saints in their games so far but the erosion of his supporting cast really illuminated how limited his game is. He was off-target throughout the day and struggled to navigate pressure which led to a lot of passes hitting the dirt. Hopefully the Saints can get some players back to help prop him up, because he isn’t good enough to win games on his own and they really don’t have any better options.

Story continues

STAR | P Blake Gillikin

Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Gillikin did his job well — really well, totaling 299 yards, his new personal-best. 3 of his 6 punts were stopped inside the Philadelphia 20-yard line while another try was returned from deep in Eagles territory. He’s been a worthy successor to Thomas Morstead and, distressingly, too often a highlight from Saints games this year. This isn’t meant to disrespect Gillikin’s work by any means but New Orleans desperately needs some position players to stand up and make a splash. If Gillikin is this visible it’s because the offense is getting stopped far too frequently.

STUD | TE Adam Trautman

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, really. Trautman deserves some props for the effort he put in on Sunday. He tied his career total for receptions (5) and set a new personal-best with 58 receiving yards. It’s been a disappointing year for him and those are hardly numbers to write home about but Trautman could really use some positivity these days. He earned it against Philadelphia. Hopefully his leg injury isn’t as bad as it looked; the fact he was able to walk off the field, even with support from the training staff, feels like a good sign.

DUD | The offensive line

Credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

No one had a flawless performance — even Erik McCoy struggled with some assignments, missing a key block out in space on a tunnel screen for Deonte Harris that went nowhere. Landon Young, a rookie draft pick, looked overwhelmed in his first career start and drew several penalties.

Calvin Throckmorton lost a lot of reps to Fletcher Cox, which you’d expect, and Cesar Ruiz continued to keep expectations low by visibly misunderstanding his responsibility on some plays. He hasn’t done anything to make anyone think he’s not already a busted draft pick.

James Hurst was beaten on some reps in pass protection, too. New Orleans’ offense goes as far as the big guys up front can take them, but they aren’t going to have much success when asked to step back in pass protection 40 times. Sean Payton has to know his players better than that.

1

1