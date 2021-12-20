Stars, Studs, and Duds from Saints’ stunning 9-0 win vs. Buccaneers

Bing. Bang. Boom. The New Orleans Saints are flying out of Florida with a win, having beaten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without allowing them to score a single point. It’s the first time Tom Brady has ever been shut out at home in his career (and the first shutout he’s been dealt since 2006), and the first scoreless loss Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians can remember.

But it didn’t just happen magically. Several Saints players had their best game of the season to help New Orleans go the distance. Still, it wasn’t a flawless victory — the final tally of 9-0 speaks to that. This team has real issues to work around in the weeks ahead. Let’s get into it with the Week 15 Stars, Studs, and Duds:

STAR | DE Cameron Jordan

Jordan was triumphant in his return to the team, leading the way to Brady with two third-down sacks and several other pressures, plus a supremely clutch forced fumble when the Buccaneers were in scoring position. He looked refreshed and more like his old self after a week away in COVID-19 protocols.

STAR | WR Marquez Callaway

Callaway played like someone deserving of the No. 1 jersey, reeling in several big gains of 40 and 33 yards. It was his best game in a Saints uniform, and the first game of the season in which a New Orleans wide receiver picked up more than 100 yards. Hopefully this can be a momentum-builder for him.

STUD | K Brett Maher

It’s the second week in a row Maher has made this list for the right reasons. The Saints never asked him to try an outlandish kick from 50-plus yards, but he was money on each of his field goal tries, and that’s what counts. So long as they can keep putting him in manageable situations, maybe New Orleans can avoid the kicking issues that dogged them for most of the season.

STUD | P Blake Gillikin

Gillikin was asked to punt a season-high 10 times (one try nullified by a roughing the kicker penalty on Tampa Bay, which he celebrated with a quick little dance), and he responded by dropping 7 of them inside the Buccaneers 20-yard line without surrendering a touchback. 3 of those punts were returned out of the Tampa Bay red zone, but the point remains that Gillikin is a field-flipping weapon and deserves more Pro Bowl buzz than he’s been getting.

STUD | CB Marshon Lattimore

Lattimore was on top of his game, breaking up two passes sent his way and crashing down with four solo tackles. What’s most impressive is that he didn’t get bored and let off the gas once Mike Evans exited the game with an injury — he treated the backups lining up against him just as aggressively as he did one of the game’s best receivers. Consistency has been the biggest problem for Lattimore in his career, and he’s starting to overcome it.

DUD | QB Taysom Hill

Look, Hill tried his best. But he made too many mistakes and cost the Saints too many opportunities to write this game off as a mulligan. For much of the evening there was a very real chance of the Buccaneers rallying on a drive to take the lead — if not for a standout defensive performance, we might be discussing a very ugly loss. Hill has to read the field more effectively and find his open receivers, because players were getting open against Tampa Bay. Too often he overlooked them or hesitated to pull the trigger, and it cost the team badly.

