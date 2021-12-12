Stars, Studs, and Duds from the Saints’ big Week 14 win vs. Jets

Some New Orleans Saints players impressed in their Week 14 win over the New York Jets, but a few teammates made it more difficult than it had to be. Let’s highlight this week’s Stars, Studs, and Duds following New Orleans’ 30-9 win on the road:

STAR | RB Alvin Kamara

Kamara’s return from a four-game injury absence was triumphant, leading the team in scrimmage yards and scoring their first touchdown of the afternoon. He picked up yards on the ground at a healthy clip and was a tough assignment for the Jets defenders in coverage.

STAR | LB Kwon Alexander

A poorly-timed holding penalty on Alexander gave the Jets a fresh set of downs at a critical juncture, but he made up for it quickly with a sack on a subsequent third down. Alexander was active throughout the game and helped ease the absence of backup linebackers Pete Werner and Kaden Elliss.

STUD | K Brett Maher

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Finally, a good game for a Saints kicker. Maher nailed all three of his field goal tries and was perfect on point-after attempts. It’s been a long time since that could be said of Wil Lutz’s would-be replacements.

STUD | Taysom Hill

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Hill’s day as a passer wasn’t perfect, but he was competent enough to beat up on an overwhelmed defense. His best moments came as a runner (which shouldn’t shock anyone). Hill’s two touchdown runs, one of them an untouched dash to the edge and the other a 44-yard sprint through the open field, exemplified what he does best.

DUD | The wide receivers corps

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Saints did win this game, so we’ll start with the positives: Tre’Quan Smith caught all 3 passes sent his way for 33 yards (converting a pair of first downs) and Marquez Callaway set up a huge late-game touchdown with a 26-yard gain down the sideline. But on the whole the group wasn’t a factor — 13 of Hill’s 21 passes were thrown at tight ends or running backs. They weren’t getting open quickly enough for Hill to find them. Help isn’t coming from outside the building. This group needs to play better.

