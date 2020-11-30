Stars, studs and duds from the Patriots’ upset victory over the Cardinals

The New England Patriots had a strong showing from their special teams and defensive units to beat what had originally seemed to be a superior Arizona Cardinals team in Week 12.

The Patriots offense was mostly bad. But quarterback Cam Newton and running back Damien Harris did just enough to win the game — with some help from a missed field goal from Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez. When he missed with the game tied and a few minutes left to play, Newton engineered a drive that put Patriots kicker Nick Folk in a position to make the game-winner.

After a day to digest the game film, here’s a look at the stars, studs and duds from Sunday.

Star: DT Adam Butler

The undersized defensive tackle has generally played a situational pass-rushing role in his career, and Butler hasn't converted that role into big statistical number -- just efficient performances. Few defensive tackles outside of Aaron Donald put up big numbers. But in Week 12, Butler was a game-wrecker, with six tackles, one sack, three quarterback hits and a deflected pass. He ended two separate Cardinals drives. Butler's sack came on third down on Arizona's third-to-last drive. The defensive tackle also tipped a pass into the air so that Adrian Phillips could log the Patriots' only interception of the day.

Stars: The offensive line

Per Pro Football Focus, the Patriots offensive line didn't allow a single sack. Both sacks were credited to Newton, who averaged holding the ball 5.1 seconds on those two sacks, per PFF. That is far too long to expect his protection to hold up. And with that context, that's an impressive showing from the line, which didn't have starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn (IR). Jermaine Eluemunor took over. The running game wasn't exactly firing on all cylinders, with the team averaging 3.7 yards per carry. But this unit played better than most. They're a big reason why New England managed to score 20 points.

Star: RB James White

He had five carries for two touchdowns. That's a pretty darn efficient use of his rushes. It's likely he continues to rack up touchdowns down the stretch of the season, with Rex Burkhead landing on injured reserve.

Star: Kicker Nick Folk

Folk hit the game winner, a 50-yarder, as time expired. Within minutes of that kick, the Cardinals lost because Zane Gonzalez missed his kick and, across the league, the Panthers lost because Joey Slye missed his kick. New England is lucky to have a trustworthy kicker like Folk.

Star: EDGE Chase Winovich

He finished with five tackles and one sack, but got a number of assists on big plays, like he did on Adam Butler's deflection. Winovich also had a deflection of his own that could've yielded another interception.

Stud: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley

He is, no doubt, a player with limited athleticism. He gets beat to the edge and looks flatfooted, at times. But this might have been one of his best games of the season, with a career-high 13 tackles. His most important play of the game was his run stuff on a Cardinals' fourth-and-goal as time expired in the first half. With Lawrence Guy eating blockers, Bentley had a clean shot at Drake, and Bentley won the 1-on-1 matchup, driving Drake backward. The play was worth seven points, holding the Cardinals scoreless on the drive.

Stud: LB Terez Hall

He played just 30 snaps and managed seven tackles. He continues to look like a surprisingly solid piece in the interior for New England, even if his contributions should probably be in run defense -- and not defending DeAndre Hopkins in man-coverage (which he had to do on Sunday). By the way, how did that happen? Steve Belichick, who we now know is the defensive play-caller, needs to avoid that.

Stud: S Adrian Phillips

Before his injury, he managed an interception on the tipped pass, which was a game-changing play -- and a real nail-biter of a catch. The Patriots had three players in the area and it looked like one of those situations where all three would try to get it so none of them would. Phillips logged five tackles, and allowed just one reception in coverage.

Studs: KR Donte Moncrief and PR Gunner Olszewski

Olszewski's punt returner would have gone for a touchdown, if not for a questionable illegal blindside block penalty. But he did a nice job picking up a 53-yard chunks in the return game, just like Moncrief, who had a 53-yard return. That proved essential for the Patriots, who needed all the yards they could get.

Stud: CB Stephon Gilmore

He spent most of the day in coverage of DeAndre Hopkins, who finished with 55 yards. Gilmore, meanwhile, was 3 of 4 while allowing 26 yards. Why wasn't he a stud? He committed both a holding penalty and defensive pass interference. (The holding penalty was questionable. The defensive pass-interference penalty was offsetting after Hopkins committed offensive pass interference.)

Stud: DT Lawrence Guy

The Cardinals entered the game with one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL. But the Patriots humbled Arizona, which managed just 4.1 yards per carry and 138 rushing yards on the game. Guy has been a hulking presence, and he has quietly been a disruptive force all season long.

Dud: RB Sony Michel

He got one snap and zero touches. It's clear the Patriots are ready to move on with Damien Harris and James White -- even after an injury to Rex Burkhead. Michel's future with New England looks grim.

Dud: WR N'Keal Harry

Anyone seen him lately? After yet another zero-catch performance, his fourth as a Patriot, his career is in a truly bad place.

Dud: QB Cam Newton

His inaccuracy was an issue from his first pass. And it ruined the efficiency of the offense, which struggled to get moving when they needed Newton to throw. He was 9 of 18 for 84 yards and two interceptions. We've seen Cam Newton's brilliant side on multiple occasions this season. We've also seen a disastrous version on a few occasions. This was obviously the latter.

Loser: TE Ryan Izzo

He is easily the worst starting tight end in the NFL. He is one-dimensional. He can block -- and that's it. That makes things extremely challenging for New England as they essentially abandon the tight end spot in the passing game. New England sorely needs a league-average tight end. Izzo hasn't delivered anywhere near average.