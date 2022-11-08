Stars, studs and duds from Packers’ loss to Lions in Week 9

Sunday’s 15-9 defeat at the hands of the lowly Detroit Lions represents a new low point for the sinking Green Bay Packers, who have now lost five straight games and are 3-6 after nine games.

A rewatch of the contest showed a team lacking confidence and conviction. And more than anything, this is a Packers team incapable of finishing a drive or executing in a big spot.

Here are two stars, two studs and two duds from the Packers’ loss to the Lions:

Stars

OLB Rashan Gary: Three pressures and three run stops over just 28 snaps. He ended the Lions’ first drive with an immediate pressure on Jared Goff on fourth down. Down in and down out, he was disruptive with power and effort. His season-ending knee injury on a non-contact play to open the second half was a darn shame because Gary is a young, talented and ascending player with true superstar potential, and now half of his fourth season will be stolen away.

OL Zach Tom: The rookie maybe wasn’t the best player on the field for the Packers offense, but he was close. Injuries forced him into action at a different position on each side of the line. That’s not easy to do, but Tom handled his business fine at right guard (13 snaps) in the first half and left tackle (32) in the second half, especially in the passing game. The fourth-rounder looks like a legit starter with valuable versatility.

Studs

CB Jaire Alexander: His 15-yard penalty was a bone-headed play, but for a second-straight week, Alexander provided a mini-spark with a big takeaway. He made a terrific break and intercepted a Jared Goff pass in the third quarter, and the resulting return should have created an easy scoring opportunity for the offense. Instead, the offense turned it right back over. Alexander’s competitive fire always burns bright.

LB Isaiah McDuffie: He was terrific against the run over 15 snaps, producing three tackles of Jamaal Williams on plays gaining a total of five rushing yards. He played fast and aggressively in the base defense. On special teams, McDuffie made one tackle and assisted on another.

Duds

QB Aaron Rodgers: The reigning MVP threw three picks inside the 25-yard line, and he was mostly to blame on all three, including the two into the end zone. He also missed Samori Toure for a would-be touchdown, was hesitant throwing over the middle and ended the comeback attempt by tossing up four highly disappointing incompletions from the 17-yard line. This might be the first game in the losing streak where you can safely say No. 12 was the No. 1 reason why the Packers lost the game.

WR Sammy Watkins: Five targets on 60 snaps, including 42 in the passing game, resulted in all of nine yards. He dropped two passes and wasn’t on the same page as Rodgers on two others. The veteran lacks explosiveness and vertical speed and doesn’t appear to know the offense or in-game adjustments well. The Packers are hurting for numbers at receiver, but every snap Watkins takes over one of the youngsters is a missed opportunity for future growth.

