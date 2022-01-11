Stars, studs and duds from Packers’ 37-30 loss to Lions in Week 18

The Green Bay Packers took a 7-0 lead to open the game but went into halftime trailing, and took a 30-27 lead late in the fourth quarter but still ended up losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field.

A back-and-forth season finale ended in a 37-30 loss for Matt LaFleur’s team in an inconsequential game in terms of playoff seeding. The defeat sent the Packers to a 13-4 finish in the new 17-game schedule.

Here are the stars, studs and duds from the season finale loss:

Stars

WR Allen Lazard: He caught a pair of touchdown passes in the first half, giving him five in the final five games and eight total in 2021. On the first possession, his three catches gained 37 yards, including a 28-yarder on the first play from scrimmage and the drive-capping 1-yard score on third down. Later, he converted a third down with a 9-yard catch, and he finished the team’s fourth possession with a 29-yard touchdown on a brilliant catch falling into the end zone. His afternoon ended after 21 snaps, five catches and 75 yards.

DL Dean Lowry: He capped off his most disruptive season as a pass-rusher in fine form. When he wants to, he can use his power and length to overwhelm guards in one-on-one situations. That’s exactly what he did on a sack of Jared Goff to end a drive in the first half. He created another negative play when he stuffed Swift for a four-yard loss on a first-down run. All four of his tackles were either behind the line or within two yards of the line of scrimmage.

LT David Bakhtiari: In his first playing time in over a year, Bakhtiari looked a lot like the All-Pro left tackle he was prior to his knee injury. He played 27 snaps, including 20 as a pass protector. He didn’t give up a pressure and often won his matchup decisively. Fatigue became a factor and he came out of the game, as planned. Can he get into football shape and play at a high level over the course of a full postseason game?

Studs

QB Aaron Rodgers: He took three sacks in four possessions, but this was another sterling performance from Rodgers, who tossed a pair of touchdown passes and completed 14 of 18 passes overall. The plan was clearly to get the ball to Davante Adams, and he willingly obliged. Adams and Lazard caught 11 of his 14 completions. He was accurate and efficient and once again had nothing close to a turnover.

RB Patrick Taylor: He looks like a legit runner and all-around back. His 13 touches gained 56 yards, and he scored his first NFL touchdown. Of his 13 carries, nine gained at least four yards, picked up a first down or scored a touchdown. He made a tough catch in the flat to pick up a third down. Taylor is elusive, reliable as a receiver and tough in pass pro.

OLB Tipa Galeai: He made three notable plays. On the first, he had strong coverage on the Lions’ fake punt and forced an incompletion and turnover on downs. Later, he sliced into the backfield to stop Craig Reynolds in the backfield on 3rd-and-goal from the 1-yard line. In the second half. he was in a position to stop shifty running back DeAndre Swift after just a one-yard gain.

TE Josiah Deguara: His 62-yard catch-and-run touchdown was an athletic play at a big point in the game. His speed in the open field was nothing if not surprising. Maybe more importantly, Deguara was strong in the run game. He continues to improve blocking from a variety of spots on the field.

OLB Rashan Gary: He rushed the passer 17 times and disrupted five dropbacks. The rushes didn’t produce a quarterback hit or sack, but it sped up the process of Jared Goff in the pocket consistently. Gary also made a stop in the run game.

Duds

LB Krys Barnes: He was marginally effective against the run and consistently out of place in coverage, and he missed two tackles. His inconsistency must be maddening. The Packers greatly missed De’Vondre Campbell in the middle of the defense. Barnes doesn’t have nearly the same athleticism or instincts.

CB Chandon Sullivan: He was fooled on both trick plays, especially on the second. He followed the reverse, lost track of his responsibility and wasn’t able to run down Brock Wright before he got to the end zone. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kaliff Raymond both had first-down catches against this coverage.

WR Amari Rodgers: He had a chance to make a sprawling catch in the end zone but failed, and he had a chance to catch a deflected pass over the middle but failed, resulting in an interception. He also took a kickoff out of the end zone late in the fourth quarter, killing precious seconds off the clock. He did have his best punt return of the season, and his block helped clear the way on Deguara’s touchdown.

TE Tyler Davis: His blocking was fine, but his drop in the end zone cost the Packers four points and robbed Jordan Love of an impressive touchdown pass. It wasn’t an easy catch, but it was one a professional tight end needs to make.

