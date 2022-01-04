Stars, studs and duds from Packers’ 37-10 win over Vikings in Week 17

Given an opportunity to clinch the No. 1 seed in primetime in Week 17, the Green Bay Packers took care of business in a workmanlike fashion and did what is expected of a championship-caliber football team.

Matt LaFleur’s club went up 20-0 in the first half and cruised to a 37-10 victory over the short-handed Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

The Vikings might have been without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, but the Packers played so well in all three phases that the opposing quarterback really didn’t matter. The difference between Cousins and backup Sean Mannion wasn’t worth 27 points.

Here are the stars, studs and duds from a dominant performance from the Packers:

Stars

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17).

WR Davante Adams: Coming up with new and intelligent ways of describing something familiar is the job of every writer, but Adams is making the task more and more difficult because he dominates in ways that are equal parts consistent and absurd. Most professional receivers could play a lifetime and not have a pair of plays as effortless and smooth as Adams made his two catches on the opening drive look. The first was a spinning back-shoulder catch against Cover-2. The second was an over-the-shoulder catch on a slot fade. His release at the line, body control and ability to flash late hands are legendary. The touchdown was a smart route concept and the end result of a quarterback and receiver on the same page at all times. Adams drifted into the open space after the linebacker vacated, and Aaron Rodgers stuck with him and delivered. In the two-minute drill, he made an impressive spinning catch on a deflected pass thrown behind him. He made it look like nothing. Mike Zimmer couldn’t believe how many times Rodgers and Adams connected on back-shoulder throws against Cover-2. The rest of the production was Rodgers and Adam RPO-ing the Vikings to death.

QB Aaron Rodgers: He completed 29 passes and threw just nine incompletions, and one was a dropped touchdown pass. He hit eight different receivers for completions, didn’t take a sack and had nothing even close to a turnover play. His management of the game is impressive every single week. Rodgers will give his receivers opportunities to make plays but also take the checkdown or easy throw if required. For every great play made by Adams, there was a great throw providing the opportunity by Rodgers. He also trusted Allen Lazard several times on 50-50 balls, including the first touchdown. Had Josiah Deguara caught the touchdown pass on the opening drive, Rodgers would have four straight games with three or more touchdown passes and zero picks.

OLB Rashan Gary: He made himself well known to backup quarterback Sean Mannion. It’s been said several times in this space, but Gary is the type of edge rusher who is consistently capable of making the quarterback feel his presence, much like Za’Darius Smith. His power either condenses the space or his speed threatens the edge and accelerates the process. He had a team-high eight pressures, including three hits and a sack. Just as importantly, he set a strong edge and helped keep Dalvin Cook contained. Gary has established himself as one of the NFL’s best pass-rushers in 2021.

LB De’Vondre Campbell: He finished with eight tackles and didn’t have a miss. Of his eight tackles, four came on third down short of the sticks. He forced back-to-back punts in the first half with sure tackles in space. On the first, he passed off coverage, identified Justin Jefferson’s slant route into a pocket of space, shifted his focus and made the stop. He also lassoed down Dalvin Cook for a loss after a catch in the flat. Campbell is a terrific athlete, and he’s playing fast. That’s a dangerous combo for an inside linebacker.

Studs

WR Allen Lazard: He’s really starting to come on. He caught six passes for 72 yards and the game’s first touchdown, a 20-yard catch against tight coverage. Rodgers is trusting him more and more because he keeps making tough plays in traffic. He caught all three passes in contested-catch situations against the Vikings. His value is enhanced by how physical he is in the run game and out in front of bubble screens.

RB Aaron Jones: His 13 touches gained 106 total yards, and he produced four plays of 10 or more yards, including a 27-yard run and a 28-yard run. Always slippery and explosive, Jones forced five missed tackles. His numbers are down slightly in 2021 but he’s getting healthy and becoming a more consistent difference-maker.

LB Krys Barnes: He made three tackles within two yards of the line of scrimmage, including two against Dalvin Cook. He also had two shots at interceptions but broke up both passes. His work in coverage was some of the best all season.

K Mason Crosby: He didn’t have to make a kick over 37 yards, but any kick at Lambeau Field in single-degree temps is a difficult one. Crosby made all seven, including three field goals. On his first, he had to hesitate for a half-second while Corey Bojorquez fixed the hold. Overall, he outscored the Vikings (13-10).

DL Tyler Lancaster: He gave Ezra Cleveland hell in the run game. Credit to him for battling through a back injury and playing a stout, powerful game against the run.

RB A.J. Dillon: He’s the Packers’ 247-pound hammer. He scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half to put the game away, and his 16 total touches created 83 yards. On the first drive of the second half, Dillon created 25 of the 37 yards and scored the touchdown. Later, he produced 29 yards and had the touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Duds

P Corey Bojorquez: He struggled with his first hold and just barely got it down in time for Mason Crosby. His two punts traveled only 63 yards, with a long of 39. His first was only 24 yards. His second was a touchback with a net of 19 yards. To be a great Packers punter, one has to perform in the extreme cold. Bojorquez failed his first test.

TE Josiah Deguara: His drop in the end zone on the opening possession was a four-point mistake. He’s the new Robert Tonyan, and the Packers need him to make that play. His three targets produced only 11 yards.

CB Isaac Yiadom: He played the final series at cornerback on defense. He committed a five-yard holding penalty and then gave up a 30-yard completion to K.J. Osborn. He was also flagged for defensive pass interference on the play.

