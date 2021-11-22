Stars, studs and duds from Packers’ 34-31 loss to Vikings in Week 11

The Green Bay Packers got terrific performances at quarterback and wide receiver but struggles in the secondary ultimately doomed Matt LaFleur’s team in a 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

While Aaron Rodgers tossed four touchdown passes, including the game-tying score with just over two minutes to go, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen had a final response, setting up the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Here are the stars, studs and duds from the Packers’ Week 11 defeat in Minneapolis:

Stars

WR Davante Adams: Another masterclass in playing the wide receiver position despite consistently facing double teams and bracket coverage. His 37-yard catch to open the game was a busted coverage, but he really got going in the second half. On the first touchdown drive of the third quarter, he caught three passes, including the 10-yard score. He got open on a second-reaction play despite the Vikings committing two or three defenders to him in the red zone. A drive later, he extended the possession with a third-down conversion and then cooked slot corner Mackenzie Alexander on the 18-yard touchdown with a devastating stutter-step move. Given a final possession, you can almost guarantee he would have created a play to give the Packers a chance to win. One other thing: the Vikings doubled him on the long touchdown pass to tie the game, opening up Marquez Valdes-Scantling to beat a safety down the field.

QB Aaron Rodgers: After a slow start, in which he overthrew a handful of passes, nearly tossed an ugly interception and was fortunate to recover a fumble, Rodgers settled in and was brilliant. He threw touchdown passes on the Packers’ final four possessions, not including the one-play kneeldown to end the first half. The three-time MVP carved up the Vikings against the blitz, creating chunk play after chunk play and punishing Mike Zimmer for isolating his cornerbacks and safety in coverage. He made a terrific throw on the run to his left for the first touchdown to Josiah Deguara. He bought time and directed traffic in the scramble drill on his first touchdown pass to Davante Adams. He made an impressive catch of an unexpected snap (while trying to call timeout) on the third score. And he stayed patient against the blitz and delivered a perfectly thrown ball to Valdes-Scantling on the tying touchdown. He completed 10 of 11 passes for 197 yards and three scores after halftime.

OLB Preston Smith: The Packers needed an edge rusher to step up with Rashan Gary out, and Smith was more than willing. He ended two drives with sacks, including one strip-sack that probably should have created a turnover. On the Vikings’ second drive, Smith was in on two tackles for losses against Dalvin Cook and then had the third-down sack, forcing a field goal. The pressure dried up a little bit in the second half but he was still effective against first-round pick Christian Darrisaw.

Studs

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling: He showed why his vertical speed is so important to this offense. Three times in the first half, Rodgers missed him on one-on-one opportunities down the field, but the failures didn’t deter the quarterback. Valdes-Scantling won on a quick out for five yards on 3rd-and-32, on a deep corner route for 39 on 3rd-and-12, and on a deep over route for 75 on the first play after the Vikings went up 31-24. On the touchdown, he lined up in the slot and was one-on-one against a safety. When the protection held up against the blitz, it was game over.

DL Tyler Lancaster: Sunday might have been his most disruptive game of the season. Twice, he beat blocks at the point of attack and dumped Dalvin Cook for a loss. The Packers played him all over the front, including within some even fronts. His effort played a big role in the Packers limiting Cook to only 3.9 yards per carry.

RB A.J. Dillon: His 17 touches quietly created 97 total yards. Of his 11 runs, seven either gained four or more yards on first down, gained half the needed yardage on second down or gained a first down on third down. An eighth run produced 11 yards on third-and-long. He made several impressive catches, including a spinning catch on a high throw that eventually produced 17 yards. He was nearly perfect in pass protection, especially against the blitz. Several of his pass protection pickups gave the passing game an extra half-second and helped Aaron Rodgers create big gains down the field.

OLB Tipa Galeai: His 2021 season debut was full of flashes. He beat the block attempt of Adam Thielen and dropped C.J. Ham for no gain on 3rd-and-1, forcing a punt. On two other snaps, he held the edge and combined with others to stop Alexander Mattison after short gains. He also was in coverage and forced an incompletion on a quick throw to the flat. The second-year edge rusher played 35 snaps, including 23 as a rusher, but wasn’t as disruptive chasing the quarterback.

WR Equanimeous St. Brown: He maximized his opportunities, turning three touches (two catches, one carry) into 54 total yards. The fourth-year receiver was impressive with the ball in his hands. His juke made Xavier Woods swing and miss on a tackle attempt in the open field on his 11-yard run. Later, he turned a short completion into a 26-yard play with more nifty moves after the catch. Defenders had issues getting him to the ground. The Packers might need to find more ways of getting him the ball in space.

TE Josiah Deguara: He made a terrific play to beat Eric Kendricks on a second reaction play to create his first career touchdown. Recognizing the movement of the quarterback and peeling back to the corner to provide a throwing window for Rodgers was veteran stuff. More importantly, he was physical and effective in the run game. If he can keep producing in the passing game and making blocks, the Packers won’t miss Robert Tonyan quite as much.

Duds

CB Kevin King: Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen beat him four times for catches. Both of Jefferson’s catches produced first downs. Thielen gained a first down and scored a touchdown on his two catches. King had big issues with the quickness and nuanced route-running of both receivers.

CB Eric Stokes: The rookie battled Jefferson but it was a losing fight. He got lost and was responsible for Jefferson’s 56-yard catch in the first half. Later, Jefferson’s subtle push-off created separation and Stokes couldn’t find the ball in time on the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. He also had a chance at an interception on a throw to K.J. Osborn but couldn’t haul it in along the sideline.

CB Rasul Douglas: He probably thought he had a pick-six on the 31-yard completion to Thielen on the final drive. He covered the route well and tried to undercut the throw, but the ball whistled past his head and into Thielen’s hands. It was the dagger play. Douglas gave up five catches, including three for first downs. Thielen gave him issues in the second half.

RT Billy Turner: D.J. Wonnum gave him problems, especially in the first half. He also committed a pair of penalties in the second quarter, including a holding call and a hands-to-the-face infraction. Overall, the offensive line committed six penalties.

S Henry Black: He was at least partially responsible for Justin Jefferson’s big play to open the game for the Vikings, and he had no chance and executed poorly on Jefferson’s touchdown catch in the second half. No safety is going to be able to cover Jefferson on an option route in the red zone, but Black’s effort was poor. His 10 snaps were a mess.

S Darnell Savage: Three missed opportunities to create interceptions is a good way to create a dud performance. Savage failed to find the ball in time to make a play on a 37-yard pass interference penalty in the first half, had an underthrown deep ball knocked out of his hands by Thielen in the second half and then had possession knocked loose by the ground on what could have been the game-altering interception late in the fourth quarter. He did tackle well and have an interception negated by penalty (Kingsley Keke, roughing the passer), and his pressure on Cousins’ final touchdown pass could have been a pivotal play. Just too many missed chances.

LB Krys Barnes: He missed two tackles in space, including a pivotal miss on the final drive, and was once again exposed in coverage. His inconsistency week to week must be maddening for the Packers, especially when he’s playing alongside De’Vondre Campbell, Mr. Consistency.

K Mason Crosby: Another missed field goal, his eighth of the season. Crosby has now missed four field goals from inside 40 yards in 2021, and he’s 1-for-6 on field goals between 30 and 49 yards over the last five games.

