Stars, studs and duds from Packers’ 31-30 win over Ravens in Week 15

The Green Bay Packers are 11-3 and officially locked into a playoff spot after first overcoming a slow start in the first half and then holding off a comeback attempt late in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt LaFleur’s clinched the NFC North title with the 31-30 win.

Here are the stars, studs and duds from the Packers’ victory over the Ravens in Week 15:

Stars

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

CB Eric Stokes: The rookie went 10 rounds with 2019 first-round pick Marquise Brown and scored a unanimous decision. Brown caught a half dozen passes against Stokes’ coverage but gained fewer than 30 receiving yards and didn’t have a catch over seven yards. In a battle of speedsters, Stokes limited big-play opportunities and tackled like a veteran in the open field. On one play, Brown attempted to put an inside-out move on the rookie, but Stokes stayed in his hip pocket and knocked the pass away. Double moves didn’t fool him. Several times, Tyler Huntley got the ball to Brown quick, hoping he’d make a play after the catch, but Stokes was there to make a sure tackle. On the game’s final defensive play, he stood his ground against tight end Mark Andrews and was in a solid position to break up the pass. The Packers’ first-round pick rarely looks like a rookie.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling: The Ravens double-teamed Davante Adams relentlessly, and they weren’t shy about showing their hand pre-snap. This plan created opportunities for Valdes-Scantling, and he took advantage. Targeted seven times, he caught five for 98 yards and a score. Three of the catches gained 20 or more yards. Twice, he won from the slot and created a big play. He made two impressive contested catches, including one on a rocket ball from Aaron Rodgers up the seam against tight man-to-man coverage to open the two-minute drill. Later, he won in the red zone, made an aggressive hands catch in traffic and stretched into the end zone, all in one, smooth motion. If teams are going to go gung-ho doubling Adams, players like Valdes-Scantling must step up and make plays. Mission accomplished on Sunday.

QB Aaron Rodgers: He’ll want his first throw to Davante Adams and his final throw to Allen Lazard back, but just about everything else from the performance was MVP-quality again. More and more, Rodgers looks in complete control, both during the pre-snap phase and within the pocket post-snap. He’s making quick, decisive decisions and distributing the ball all over the field. Eight different players caught passes on Sunday. The Ravens blitzed him only twice, probably because he felt the first blitz coming and delivered a strike to Tyler Davis for a 22-yard gain. He made magic on a throw to Valdes-Scantling late in the first half, firing the ball into an impossible window and turning a well-covered play into an explosive gain. It was the definition of throwing a receiver open. Rodgers thinks he’s playing better than he did in 2020, which is incredible considering the numbers he put up last season. But it’s getting harder and harder to argue the point.

Studs

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

TE Marcedes Lewis: The ultimate “glue guy.” He leads, he blocks his ass off every week, and his elusiveness after the catch has been downright incredible. He turned three catches into 40 yards because he made five different tacklers miss in the open field. Do defenders think he’s going to go down easy because he’s 37 years old? This “Big Dog” still has plenty of bite. The Packers offense relies on him to do so much, and his value is skyrocketing with some of the plays he’s making in the passing game.

CB Rasul Douglas: Kevin King was healthy but it didn’t matter because Douglas is now entrenched as a starter. He played all 70 snaps on defense and added six more on special teams. The Ravens completed four passes to receivers against his coverage but netted only 20 yards without a first-down catch. It was like first-round pick Rashod Bateman wasn’t even on the field. Douglas made strong tackles in the open field, helped out in the run game and even got a stop covering the opening kickoff. Having nine tackles in a game as a cornerback usually isn’t good, but that wasn’t the case here. Douglas kept everything in front of him and covered well downfield.

LG Jon Runyan: The Packers second-year left guard pitched a shutout in pass protection and successfully combined with left tackle Yosh Nijman on several key blocks in the run game. He moves well, understands angles and knows when to move off a combo block and seal off the second level. The Ravens got some edge pressure at times but Runyan and the rest of the interior line, including rookie Royce Newman, did a terrific job sealing off the inside. He looks like another offensive line success story for the Packers – this front office sure knows how to identify the right talent in the draft, and an excellent coaching staff is developing the player into a high-quality starter.

TE Tyler Davis: How do you earn more playing time as a tight end in Green Bay? Block well at the point of attack and make a play for your quarterback. Davis did a little of both on Sunday. He was open and aware on a 22-yard strike from Rodgers against a blitz look. Over 11 snaps as a run blocker, he consistently moved people or sealed off an alley. Don’t be surprised if No. 84 is on the field for more snaps moving forward.

Duds

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

S Darnell Savage: The third-year safety’s return to Maryland was a rocky one. Andrews, a Pro Bowler at tight end, beat him like a drum in the first half. Savage was in coverage on a 43-yard play and a pair of touchdown passes to Andrews. Overall, all five of Andrews’ catches against Savage created a first down or a touchdown. There was a redemption moment, however. The speedy safety diagnosed the sprint-right playcall on the two-point conversion and somehow got fingers tips on the throw, helping create the game-sealing incompletion. Not many safeties in football could get to that spot like Savage did.

LS Steve Wirtell: A long snapper can’t compound mistakes like Wirtell did late in the fourth quarter. First, he was late snapping the ball on a punt, resulting in a delay of game penalty. Then, he gave Corey Bojorquez a cleat-high snap, which almost certainly resulted in the poorly-hit 40-yard punt moments later. The switch was from Hunter Bradley to Wirtell has not paid off for the Packers.

RT Dennis Kelly: The veteran right tackle got beat badly and gave up a sack to Justin Houston during the two-minute drill, killing the drive after the Packers moved to near midfield. At times, he looked a step slow in pass pro. He was also flagged for a false start, and his inability to win at the point of attack ruined a few run plays.

