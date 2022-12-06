Stars, studs and duds from Packers’ 28-19 win over Bears

The Green Bay Packers scored 18 straight points in the fourth quarter to help create a comeback victory over the Chicago Bears and a season sweep of the series against the team’s top rival.

Matt LaFleur’s team is now 5-8 entering the bye week.

Here are the stars, the studs and the duds from the Packers’ Week 13 win over the Bears:

Stars

WR Christian Watson: He caught a 14-yard touchdown pass on an extended play on fourth down, a 15-yard pass on 3rd-and-7 to extend a scoring drive and a 19-yard pass to kick-start the final scoring drive, which he finished himself with an electric 46-yard run on a jet sweep. The rookie also drew two penalties creating first downs, including a 38-yard pass interference penalty. Watson can create a big play (or help create a big play for others) in so many different ways because of his elite speed, and he’s getting more and more comfortable playing wide receiver in an Aaron Rodgers offense. Two more scores gave him eight in four games.

LG Elgton Jenkins: The 2020 Pro Bowler was dominant in the run game while also pitching a shutout in pass protection over 35 pass-blocking snaps. Sunday was Jenkins at his best; power at the point of attack, movement ability to get to the second level and mirroring pass-rushers.

RB A.J. Dillon: He created 119 yards, including a season-high 93 rushing yards, and he scored a touchdown of at least 20 yards for the second consecutive week. Twice, he ripped off runs of 15 or more yards, and he averaged 2.44 yards after first contact. Dillon also caught three passes, including two creating first downs. Seven of his 21 touches gained first downs or ended up in the end zone.

Studs

WR Allen Lazard: The reliable veteran pass-catcher delivered two catches over 20 yards and two third-down conversions. Overall, all five of his catches created a first down. His big frame, awareness in space and consistent hands make him a valuable player against zone coverage.

CB Keisean Nixon: His missed tackle in the backfield on Justin Fields helped create the 55-yard touchdown run, but his coverage was excellent from start to finish, and he sealed the victory with an interception. As a slot corner with explosive return ability, Nixon has proved valuable and worth keeping in Green Bay long-term.

Duds

WR Randall Cobb: He was targeted four times over 33 snaps but didn’t have a catch, and one of his targets resulted in a drop. Another came on fourth down on a deep ball into the end zone. Over his last eight targets, Cobb has just 19 receiving yards.

LB De’Vondre Campbell: He struggled against the run, including on Fields’ long touchdown run, and he gave up seven catches in coverage. Campbell looked like a player who hadn’t been on the field in over a month and was shaking off some rust or is still feeling some after-effects of his knee injury.

