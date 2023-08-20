Stars, studs and duds from Packers’ 21-17 loss to Patriots in preseason

The Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots ended Saturday night’s preseason game at Lambeau Field with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter after a serious injury suffered by Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden on a completion to Packers receiver Malik Heath. While Bolden was receiving treatment, coaches Bill Belichick and Matt LaFleur agreed to suspended the contest with the Patriots leading 21-17.

Despite the frightening ending, the first 50 minutes of action provided plenty to evaluate for LaFleur’s team.

Here are the stars, studs and duds from the Packers’ suspended preseason game at Lambeau Field:

Stars

Aug 19, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (55) forces a fumble by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the second quarter of their preseason game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Kingsley Enagbare: The second-year edge rusher produced two disruptive and drive-ending plays on just eight pass-rushing snaps. On the first, he long-armed right tackle Sidney Sow back into the quarterback and finished the sack on third down, ending New England’s second possession. A drive later, he swiped past left tackle Andrew Stueber, strip-sacked the quarterback and recovered the fumble.

WR Romeo Doubs: Two targets, two impact plays. He completed a contested catch in traffic on a staple in-breaking concept to convert a third down on the Packers’ second possession, and his incredible catch along the sideline for 42 yards jumpstarted Jordan Love’s 93-yard touchdown march a drive later.

WR Malik Heath: His five catches for 75 yards were both game-highs. The undrafted rookie broke a tackle to create a 10-yard catch, drew a penalty and caught an 18-yard pass to help set up Anders Carlson’s 52-yard field goal before the half, and had the Packers in position to take the lead in the fourth quarter with two catches for 32 yards on the final possession, including a 25-yarder in traffic from Sean Clifford.

Studs

Aug 19, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass during the first quarter of their preseason game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

K Anders Carlson: An excellent showing after an up and down week of practices. Carlson made both extra points, including one made more difficult by a pre-kick penalty, and his 52-yarder before the half was well struck and likely would have been good from 60. The rookie made the layups and hit the big one in a clutch situation.

OT Rasheed Walker: The second-year offensive lineman shined in his first start at left tackle, especially in pass pro. Walker played 43 total snaps, including 23 as a pass-blocker, and didn’t give up a pressure. The 2022 seventh-round pick might suddenly be the favorite to back up David Bakhtiari at left tackle.

QB Jordan Love: A botched snap ended his first drive, and his accuracy was a little shaky on his second possession, but Love displayed high-level ability in leading the Packers 93 yards for a touchdown on his third and final drive. He hit an explosive play downfield against pressure, used his legs on a scramble to create outside of structure, and showed poise and patience on his 19-yard strike to Jayden Reed.

DL Karl Brooks: His disruptive plays included a tackle for loss on a run in the second half, a quarterback hit in the first half and a sack negated by a penalty. The rookie defensive lineman held up just fine against the run inside.

QB Sean Clifford: The rookie quarterback completed 13 of 19 passes and led the Packers on two scoring drives. He likely would have had a third scoring drive without Isaiah Bolden’s injury suspended the contest. Clifford’s best throws include a 21-yard strike to Grant DuBose and the aforementioned completions of 18 and 25 yards to Malik Heath.

RB Emanuel Wilson: The rookie ran hard, forcing six missed tackles and creating 43 yards after first contact, per PFF. Wilson created another 18 yards after the catch on two catches. His 17 total touches produced 78 yards, a team-high.

Duds

New England Patriots cornerback Rodney Randle Jr. (39) breaks up a pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Samori Toure (83) during their preseason football game Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The game was suspended in the fourth quarter following an injury to New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden (7). Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

WR Samori Toure: The second-year receiver ran 13 routes, mostly from the slot, and didn’t have a catch. He was well-defended on his lone target, a shot down the field. As the primary returner, Toure averaged 18.0 yards over two kickoff returns and 1.5 yards over two punt returns (although one nice return was negated by penalty).

CB Shemar Jean-Charles: He missed a tackle, gave up four receptions in coverage and committed an illegal contact penalty. On special teams, Jean-Charles was penalized for holding.

LB Tariq Carpenter: The safety convert missed a tackle and was consistently out of position against the run over 12 snaps.

