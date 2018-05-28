Stars, studs and duds: Jayson Tatum can't keep up with LeBron James

BOSTON – Here are the Stars, Studs and Duds in the Boston Celtics' 87-79 Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

STARS

LeBron James: Cleveland had no choice but to get all they could out of LeBron James who played every single minute of Game 7. He finished with another monster game for the Cavs, tallying a near triple-double of 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.

Jayson Tatum: The future looks extremely bright for the Celtics, especially 20-year-old Jayson Tatum. He was far and away Boston's most impactful player, leading the team with 24 points and 7 rebounds on 9-for-17 shooting.

STUDS

Jeff Green: Filling in for Kevin Love, the ex-Celtic came up with some timely baskets as part of a 19-point performance.

Al Horford: There were moments when Horford was all that and then some, doing a nice job scoring the ball with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting, a total that should have been even greater if the Celtics' perimeter players didn't go away from him down the stretch.

J.R. Smith: He didn't exactly play like his alter ego J.R. Swish, but he came up with some much-needed baskets at critical junctures to finish with 12 points which included a trio of 3-pointers.

DUDS

Jaylen Brown: When you talk about missed opportunities in Game 7, Jaylen Brown will be one of the first Celtics that comes to mind. He had 13 points on 5-for-18 shooting with a number of the missed shots being open or lightly contested ones that the Celtics needed him desperately to knock down.

Terry Rozier: The timing could not have been worst for Terry Rozier to turn in arguably his worst game of the postseason, missing 12 of his 14 shot attempts to finish with a measly four points.

