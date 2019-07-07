Stars, Studs and Duds from the Celtics' Summer League win over Sixers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

LAS VEGAS -- The Boston Celtics kicked off summer league in impressive fashion, rallying from an early deficit to defeat Philadelphia 96-82.

Like most summer league teams, the Celtics (1-0) went deep into their bench early and often.

Boston's 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall got the loudest ovation when he entered the game, and it continued every time he touched the ball in the first half.

Here's a look at the Stars, Studs and Duds from Boston's summer league win over Philadelphia.

STARS

Carsen Edwards: That ultra-quick first step getting to the basket created lots of space for Carsen Edwards in college. And in his first summer league game it was more of the same as he led the Celtics with 20 points which included five made 3-pointers.

Robert Williams III: Playing just 19 minutes, Robert Williams tallied a near double-double of nine points and nine rebounds to go with three steals.

STUDS

Tacko Fall: Everytime he touched the ball, the crowd went nuts. It didn't take too long for those cheers to be rewarded with strong play at both ends of the floor. He would finish with six points, four rebounds and one blocked shot.

P.J. Dozier: The ex-Celtics guard had a nice game for the Sixers, scoring 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field.

Javonte Green: One of the unknown reserves for the Celtics, Green made the most of his playing time with strong finishes at the rim and solid defense to finish with 12 points.

Grant Williams: This was indeed a solid debut by Grant Williams, showcasing heady play at both ends of the floor in addition to a perimeter game that many questioned coming out of college. He finished with 12 points and six rebounds along with shooting 2-for-4 from three-point range.

DUDS

Guerschon Yabusele: At no point did Guerschon Yabusele, the most experienced player on the summer league roster with the Celtics, make much of an impact. He was scoreless in 16 minutes in addition to a plus/minus of -12.

