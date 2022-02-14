Stars, studs and duds from Bengals’ Super Bowl loss to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals put up an unforgettable fight in Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, coming up just short.

A few key plays and moments made the difference. But the heartbreaker of a result shouldn’t take away from some of the team’s top performers.

And by that same logic, of course, we’ll have to shine a spotlight on some of the duds coming out of the loss, too.

Before we really turn eyes to the offseason and where the Bengals go from here, let’s step back and take a look at some of the most notable winners and losers from the Super Bowl.

Star: WR Tee Higgins

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Higgins was the one of the three wideouts to blow up on the day, catching four passes for 100 yards with two touchdowns. One of those came on a trick play where Joe Mixon threw him the ball and another was mired in controversy as he got away with an apparent facemask. But with guys like Ja’Marr Chase blanketed at times, it was Higgins who came up big twice and led the team in receiving.

Stud: RB Joe Mixon

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

How good was Mixon running into the teeth of an elite defensive line? He gained 72 yards on 15 carries, averaging 4.8 per chance. If there was a negative, it was the five catches for one yard, but there’s more that goes into that than simple numbers. Mixon was running hard and decisively all night.

Dud: The line

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Deja vu? That’s just how it goes sometimes. The offensive line held up just fine in the first half, only allowing one sack. Things spiraled out of control in the second half, with Joe Burrow ending the game sacked seven times with an injury scare to boot. It was yet another reminder of where the team needs to prioritize additions this offseason.

Stud: WR Ja'Marr Chase

Syndication: The Enquirer

Chase was showing up big too for his fair share of the damage done to the Rams defense. He had one of the best catches of any player all year in the first half and a few key plays in the second half. Finishing with five catches for 89 yards (17.8 average) isn’t too shabby, either.

Dud: Zac Taylor

Syndication: The Enquirer

When Taylor was on as a play-caller on Sunday night, he was on. But that was a fleeting thing and early in the game, one notable happenstance of taking starting back Joe Mixon off the field for Samaje Perine was something of a red flag. Taylor then did that again on a third-and-one with seconds left in the game that went nowhere and the Bengals ultimately lost. His response when asked about it after the game won’t do much to quiet criticism.

Stud: S Jessie Bates

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Another playoff game, another massive performance from Bates right as he’s about to head to free agency. This time, he was all over the field in coverage and otherwise, totaling six tackles. More importantly, he had a critical interception in the endzone that helped keep the game close. As has been the case all postseason, it’s clear the Bengals need to do what they can in order to retain him.

Bonus Stud: Logan Wilson and Sam Hubbard

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) looks on against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson and Hubbard were downright monsters against the run and a big part of the reason the Rams could only average 1.9 yards per carry on the ground. They combined for five of the team’s nine tackles for loss and 17 total tackles.

