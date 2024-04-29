Stars and Strides 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk set with events focused on veterans

Apr. 28—Lake-Geauga Habitat for Humanity, in collaboration with Lakeland Veterans Center, recently announced the inaugural Stars & Strides 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk, which will take place May 18 at Lakeland Community College's H Building.

This event aims to honor and support local veterans on Armed Forces Day, according to a news release.

The event kicks off with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. followed by the 5K run at 10 and the 1 Mile Walk at 10:15, both winding around the Lakeland campus. Following the run, attendees are invited to participate in the Veterans Resource Fair at the H Building from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, the release stated.

Representatives from U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce's veterans outreach and United Way of Lake County to K9 Heroes 4 Heroes are some of the participants. Additionally, there will be activities including face painting and kites for kids, snacks and displays of military vehicles.

All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting critical home repairs for veterans in Lake and Geauga counties through Lake-Geauga Habitat for Humanity's home repair program, the release stated. To learn more about this program, visit www.LakeGeaugaHabitat.org.

Registration for the run/walk and additional event information can be found at www.gcxcracing.com/starsandstrides.