Stars shinning a little brighter during the tourney

May 30—As the season winds down this weekend in most sports, I thought we should take note of some performances of athletes that still have a little season left.

For Barr-Reeve, Elle Knepp will complete her season in Bloomington on Friday afternoon in the state finals. That is something she is going to have to get used to as she is heading to IU next season. She has done a tremendous job and lived up to every expectation people have for a Division I athlete. She is a record-holder in long jump and hurdles and showed herself to be a good teammate, running in relays as well. Hopefully the Barr-Reeve track facility breaks ground before too long and gives them the facilities that represent how good this program has become.

The facilities at Hatchet Hollow have shown that new facilities can make an immediate impact. WHS was rewarded this year with a state finalist as well. Washington's Kapri Granger got a call-back to state after a fourth-place regional finish in pole vault. She is just a junior and should be a top spring athlete next season. She is another whose athleticism really shines through. She jumped 10-6" at regional and most people think that in pole vault, some of the biggest gains come between junior and senior year, so next year could be very impressive.

Another Washington athlete with a very good chance to advance to state is Lacy Hancock of the Washington tennis team. She remains alive in the individual tourney. In fact, she hasn't lost all year in an IHSAA event or even dropped a single set and now sits at 25-0.

She heads to Bedford on Saturday at noon for the Individual Regional Tourney and will play Kameron Knight of Evansville Reitz. She and teammate Kenna Garland were named first team All-PAC and No. 3 Sophia Hill made the Honorable Mention Team, while the doubles team of Lisset Santos and Riley Traylor made the first doubles team.

Her coach Larry Cochren feels like she has a good chance to get through to Indianapolis as an individual.

On Saturday, Barr-Reeve take a big step toward Victory Field in a Regional action at Loogootee. That is a program just gets better and better as the season goes on. I was at Jasper for the baseball Regional and watched WHS absolutely battle in a close loss to Jasper. Sometimes a loss like that can help a team focus on their goal and get them over a hump.

The Blue Chip Conference announced that the Barr-Reeve Vikings won the boys All-Sports title for this past school year, earning points in cross country, soccer, tennis, basketball, baseball, golf and track. The Vikings finished with 47 points beating out South Knox.

I want to shout out those to those Barr-Reeve staff members who helped me through a health issue at the Tecumseh softball regional on Tuesday. They really came through and it is much appreciated.