What stars shined, and which are rising? Observations from the Norm Stewart Classic

Hickman head coach Cray Logan talks over strategy with his team during a time out during the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena on Dec. 8, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

The 2023 Norm Stewart Classic has seen buzzer-beaters, dominant performances and big wins play out at Mizzou Arena this weekend.

In those games, plenty of stars shined but other younger players established themselves as talented players who will star one day in Boone County.

Here are a few high school basketball observations from the Norm Stewart Classic.

Stars are shining bright in Columbia

On the Mizzou Arena floor, Battle's Nautica Washington and Tate McCubbin, and Hickman's Brock Camp showed how talented they are.

In two games, McCubbin showed how skilled he is on both ends of the floor. He blocked shots and grabbed rebounds on the defensive end, which turned into quick offense for Battle. McCubbin cut through the defense to score at the rim and hit perimeter shots.

What makes McCubbin special, however, is his defense.

"I think he's the best defender in the state," Spartans boy's basketball coach Ben Pallardy said. "He can guard anybody."

Along with McCubbin, Washington is a star for Battle. Battle girls basketball coach Dustyn Yung said Washington by using her experienced eye.

She scored 21 by reading the defense. If the defense was giving her the lane, she could drive. If the defense gave her space, she could take the shot.

Battle's Nautica Washington (4) drives along the baseline through the defense of Park Hill Central's Taylor O'Conner (33) during the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena, on Dec. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

"You have the ball, you read your defender," Yung said. "She did a great job of reading her defender."

Another star that shined bright Friday was Camp, but that's something Boone County is used to seeing. Camp scored 28 points in a win over Principia, with 18 points coming in the first half.

Camp was at a height disadvantage against Principia, but he still put on a clinic nonetheless. He cleaned the boards and attacked consistently, but he never forced the offense to bend his way.

Camp waited for the game to come to him.

"I got to credit his maturity," Hickman coach Cray Logan said. "Today was a great chance for him to spotlight his maturity and his IQ in the game."

Key players are emerging in key roles

Before Thursday's game, Yung said he asked Jaleah Brookins for 10 rebounds heading into a clash against Park Hill Central on Thursday.

Brookins raised her head coach. She said she could give him 15. Yung said Brookins' job wasn't to own the glass, but she did.

"Your job is to move her out of the way, so someone else can get the rebound," Yung said. "She did both"

Battle's Jaleah Brookins (45) fight for the rebound with Park Hill Central's Khloe Dischbein (0) during the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena, on Dec. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Brookins grabbed 19 rebounds in a stellar performance. It capped off a team win where Brookins owned the boards, Tayla Robinson dished nine assists and Washington blitzed the opposing defense with 21 points.

Hickman's Caroline Eastman did this, too. Eastman is taking a step forward as a junior this season as a multi-faceted player, but she earned praise from her coaches as a player who can adjust her game to whoever has the hot hand or is playing at a high level.

"She understands all the concepts," Kewpies girls basketball coach Morgan Scott said of Eastman. "You can trust her in a lot of situations."

Younger players taking advantage of their opportunities

The Norm Stewart Classic is an interesting place for all high schoolers to play.

They're playing on a college basketball court, where there are two 3-point lines. One for the high school ranks and the other for the college game. There are thousands of seats and spectators from all over the state.

It's a perfect place for young players to shine.

Specifically, Hickman freshman Carli Moore and Battle freshman Sway Jones were two of those players. Moore was key in the Kewpies' win over Grain Valley, hitting two 3-point shots and scoring eight points.

Jones showed growth, too. She shook off turnovers that could shake a younger player to grab seven rebounds in a win over Park Hill Central.

Battle's Tate McCubbin (3) drives to the hoop as the entire Park Hill Central team looks on at the Norm Stewart Classic in Mizzou Arena, on Dec. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Late Thursday and Friday belonged to Battle boy's basketball sophomore forward Tyler Putnam, too. Putnam now fills in the post for Battle after Justin Goolsby and Ethan Wiley's graduations. So far, Putnam is earning rave reviews from his coach.

"If you say defensive coordinator, he's it," Pallardy said. "He's like another coach on the floor."

Tribune preseason Player of the Year vote winners

Before the season, the Tribune opened two ballots where fans could cast their vote for preseason girls and boys basketball Players of the Year.

Here are the winners:

Girls Basketball: Tayla Robinson, Battle

With 2,861 of the 11,829 votes cast, Robinson claimed the girls basketball Player of the Year honor. It's hard to argue otherwise, either.

Robinson is one of the most experienced point guards in the county. She's a skilled passer and an efficient scorer. She's going to eclipse the 1,000-point milestone in her career this season.

This season, Robinson will fill a key role as an upperclassman. She'll have a chance to help push the rise of Battle's basketball program further, beyond its 20-win season last year.

Boys basketball: Isaac Stinson, Hallsville

With over half of the vote, the choice was pretty clear.

Hallsville's star junior, who was an all-district and all-conference player last year, earned 52 percent of the vote of the boys Player of the Year poll to take the honor.

Stinson, who teams up with his senior brother Xavier, has helped lead Hallsville to a 5-0 record to start the season. He'll aim to improve on his distinction as an all-conference player this season.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Observations from the Norm Stewart Classic from Boone County's rising stars