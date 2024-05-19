Stars shine at the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- Top prospects from in and around the Midwest gathered at Decatur (Ind.) Central in the state's capital to compete in the Rivals Camp Series' annual stop in Indianapolis.

The morning session featured several of the region's best linemen going head-to-head followed by a talent-laden group of quarterbacks and skill-position players battling in the afternoon.

Rivals.com named eight MVPs from the event. More on those positional MVPs below:

RIVALS COMBINE SERIES: Top performers from Indianapolis

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

QUARTERBACK MVP: Tavien St. Clair

Tavien St. Clair highlighted a deep quarterback group in attendance on Sunday. The four-star prospect was physically a standout with his 6-foot-4, 228-pound frame which lends into his fantastic arm strength. St. Clair showed off his accuracy and ball placement often throughout his performance, both stationary in the pocket and on the move. The Ohio State commit throws a tight spiral and is well-timed in his dropback and release. St. Clair made his case to be in the five-star discussion in the next rankings update.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

*****

RUNNING BACK MVP: Jance Henry

One of the youngest top performers of the day, the rising sophomore running back was phenomenal. A stout frame and thick lower body at 5-foot-9, 192 pounds, Jance Henry has a powerful get off and low center of gravity. He showcased impressive route running out of the backfield and flashed the hands consistently. Henry boasts 11 total offers to his name including Power Four programs such as Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Pitt, West Virginia and others.

*****

WIDE RECEIVER MVP: Brayden Trimble

Coming into the camp, Brayden Trimble had respect from others in the region, holding offers from Auburn, Illinois, Michigan State, Iowa State, and others, but gained more as he dominated against some quality defensive backs. Trimble ran crisp routes all day long and did well to show off strong hands and great body control near the sideline and in the end zone. He made several highlight worthy catches, even in contested situations. Trimble was a big stock up performer coming out of Sunday.

*****

TIGHT END MVP: Carson Sneed

Being mixed in between the running backs and the wide receivers, or facing linebackers or defensive backs, one thing was clear: Carson Sneed was the best tight end performing on Sunday. At 6-foot-6, 230-pounds, the Tennessee native a matchup nightmare for every defenders to line up against him. While rocking Florida State gloves, Sneed showed off his advanced route running ability and the balls to track and go up and get it. He also flashed the ability to contort his body and adjust to make the catch. Sneed certainly backed up his status as a top-100 prospect in the class being recruited by over 30 programs including Alabama, Florida, Miami, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and others.

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE MVP: Jake Cook

A dominant performance from star to finish, there was not a cleaner day in the trenches than Jake Cook. He started out by showing off some impressive athleticism in the positional drills and bag work, at which point it was clear he was one of the premier offensive lineman on hand. Then, from the interior, Cook won rep after rep in the one-on-one competition. The three-star prospect is committed to Louisville, and performances like today will likely result in other programs around the country to come calling. Cook made a great case to add a fourth star to his name.

*****

DEFENSIVE LINE MVP: Ethan Utley

Ranked as the No. 189 prospect in the Rivals250, there were some high expectations on Ethan Utley to perform at a high level. He was one of the top campers through the individual drills and while he got off to a slow start in the one-on-ones he rallied for some big wins. An impressive aspect of his day was the amount of reps Utley stepped up for, constantly testing out different offensive lineman in rotation. The Tennessee commit put together enough of a complete day to take home the Defensive Line MVP award.

*****

LINEBACKER: Keenan Harris

An absolute lockdown defender in coverage, Kennan Harris reeled in several interceptions throughout the day. At 6-foot-2, 209-pounds, the four-star showed off the athleticism and fluidity against some strong route runners among the running backs and tight ends. Harris showcased great ball skills and awareness on the field and is a natural cover backer. The four-star prospect certainly showed there is high upside to his game, especially considering he is in the 2026 class.

*****

DEFENSIVE BACK: Chaston Smith

Another 2026 four-star, Chaston Smith just had a complete day. Coming over from Knoxville, he shined in positional drills, showing his ability to get out of his breaks with explosion and play the ball. He showed the same in one-on-one reps and was consistently drawing eyes to his side of the field. Facing some of the top receivers of the day, Smith held his own and proved why he is a top-100 prospect in his class and why he has 30 offers to his name including programs such as Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.