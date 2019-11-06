Stars set to perform during NASCAR Night at the Opry hosted by PNC Bank

Stock car racing legends and fans alike will be greeted by country music royalty at NASCAR Night at the Opry hosted by PNC Bank on Dec. 3 in Nashville, Tennessee. The event, taking place in the historic Ryman Auditorium, will kick off NASCAR Champion‘s Week 2019 in true Music City fashion.

Headlining the event for NASCAR‘s first Champion‘s Week in Nashville is the multi-platinum, award-winning band Rascal Flatts. The group has sold more than 23 million albums worldwide and collected more than 40 awards across the country and pop music genres.

“We‘re so excited to be a part of the inaugural NASCAR Champion‘s Week in Nashville,” said Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox.

Joining Rascal Flatts in the musical program will be Grammy-nominated recording artist Ashley McBryde, who won the 2019 ACM Award for Female Vocalist of the Year on her debut studio album, “Girl Going Nowhere.”

Comedian Henry Cho, known for his work on SiriusXM‘s “Laugh USA” and Comedy Central‘s “What‘s that Clicking Noise?,” will be keeping the laughter coming when he takes the stage at the Ryman.

Stay with NASCAR.com for continuing coverage of NASCAR Champion‘s Week 2019, including performances, special appearances and much more.