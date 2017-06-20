Stars seeking first win versus Wings

Kelsey Plum and the San Antonio Stars hope to notch their first victory of the season against the in-state rival Dallas Wings on Wednesday afternoon at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The top pick in this year's WNBA Draft, Plum matched a season high with eight points on 2-of-11 shooting in her homecoming to Seattle on Sunday night as the Stars lost to the Storm 75-57, dropping San Antonio to 0-11.

Plum, who scored an NCAA-record 3,397 points during her career at the University of Washington, including a women's single-season record 1,080 points, was serenaded with "Kelsey!" chants by the home crowd.

It was a touching moment for a player who has struggled to regain her dominant form on the court, averaging just 4.1 points on 23.9 percent shooting in eight games with the Stars.

"For me, as I continue to go with my career, I'm competing with myself," Plum said. "I want to be the best woman I can be and the best player I can be."

Kayla McBride had a team-high 11 points with nine rebounds to pace San Antonio, which shot 28.8 percent from the field. The Stars rank second-to-last in the league in shooting (40.3 percent) and last in scoring with 72.2 points per game.

Dallas (5-8) snapped a three-game losing streak in impressive fashion on Sunday with a come-from-behind, 87-83 victory against the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Mystics.

Glory Johnson had a season-high 27 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 19 for the Wings, who ended the game on an 8-0 run and held the Mystics scoreless over the final 2:08.

Allisha Gray added 12 points to bump her scoring average to 12.5 points, tops among WNBA rookies.

"Everything I expected of drafting her, especially an early-round pick like that, I expect her to really play the way she's playing," Wings coach Fred Williams told the Washington Post about his No. 4 overall pick.

Dallas won 94-82 in the teams' first meeting on May 25 in San Antonio. The Wings travel to San Antonio to complete their season series on Friday.