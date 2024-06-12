All-Stars return to AU this weekend

Jun. 12—ANDERSON — For two days this week, many of the top underclass players in the state will descend on Anderson as the 16th annual Indiana Basketball All-Star Classic returns to Kardatzke Wellness Center at Anderson University.

The event, put on once again by excelhsports.com and executive director and founder Steve Stremming, will feature four games each Friday and Saturday with a pair of games involving juniors and two futures games featuring freshmen and sophomores. The boys will play Friday and the girls Saturday with juniors games scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and futures games at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day.

"We are excited once again to bring our Classic to the Kardatzke Wellness Center on the beautiful campus of Anderson University and to the city of Anderson, Indiana," Stremming said in a release. "Basketball is very special to the people in the state of Indiana, and we are proud to honor all classes of basketball — both boys and girls — as we continue to enhance the Hoosier tradition."

A number of former participants in the Classic played in the 2024 NCAA basketball tournaments, including Joey Hart, Brooks Barnhizer, Jalen Blackmon, Caleb Furst, Renna Schweiterman, Kendall Bostic, Maddie Nolan and Sydney Parrish.

Ten area boys players are scheduled to play Friday.

Lincoln Fathauer of Anderson Prep and Javon Warfield of Anderson will play in the 10:30 a.m. juniors game while Lapel twins Bode and Brode Judge will take the court at 1 p.m.

In the first futures contest, Kendrick Martin and Tywaine Fuller of the regional champion Liberty Christian Lions will play alongside Zane Mitchell from Shenandoah and Anderson's Collin Lewis. A third LC freshman, T.J. English, will play in the second futures contest as will Lapel sophomore Devin Craig.

Saturday's games will feature seven girls players with area roots.

Pendleton Heights standout Kaycie Warfel and Anderson's Kennedy Brown will play in the first juniors game, and Brown's new teammate, Alaria Tellis, will take the court at 1 p.m. The first futures contest will include four area players as Addisyn Gothrup of Daleville returns for the second straight year and will be joined by LaMarrie'a Turner from Frankton, Ariah Scott from Anderson and Olivia Jones of Pendleton Heights.

Among other players expected to participate are Nate Luce and Camden Bell of Wapahani, Jaymon Townsend of Marion, Jason Gardener Jr. from Fishers, Brennen Miller from Lawrence North, Jaylah Lampley from Lawrence Central, Madison Sonsini from Greenfield-Central, Ma'Kaela Drake of Kokomo, Kenzie Garner from Sheridan, Lillie Graves from McCutcheon and Lilly Sylvester of Yorktown.

Cost of admission varies, $10 for fans 13 and up, $8 for seniors (65 and up), $5 for kids from the age of 6 to 12 and children 5 and under are admitted free. A family of five can attend for $40, and coaches can bring their high school team for a group rate of $50.

This is a cash-only event — no credit or debit cards will be accepted — and $100 bills will not be accepted.

Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.