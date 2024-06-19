Stars From Relegated Sides Who Deserve To Stay In The Premier League

A bunch of star players from the relegated teams in the Premier League deserve to stay in the top flight.

The Premier League 2023–24 has officially ended, with three sides going down to the championship. They all happen to be the sides that gained promotion last summer: Luton Town, Burnley, and Sheffield United. Their relegation was been confirmed before the final week.

The team’s fate might have been definite; they are bound to improve their form again to try to bounce back next season.

However, their stars might continue in the top flight or perhaps join clubs outside England. Unless they opt to stay to help them return to the top tier again, like Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, switching sides to a better league and competing at a higher level is always an option.

Here are some stars from relegated teams who deserve to stay in the English top flight.

Ross Barkley (Luton Town)

The 30-year-old midfielder is one of the top targets for several EPL clubs this summer. Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing him. The latter turns out to be the one on the verge of closing the deal. Barkley can be deployed as a central midfielder, number 10, or defensive midfielder when necessary.

The former Chelsea and Everton man has been quite impressive during his stay at Luton Town. He contributed five goals and six assists in 37 games in all competitions. His most notable performance was against Newcastle in both fixtures. Barkley helped his team secure a narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle with his assist at home and scored one plus set up one while the Hatters held them in a thrilling 4-4 draw on the road. The midfielder with 33 international caps also created one assist, while Rob Edwards’ men routed Brighton 4-0 this season.

Another top performer in Luton last season was Alfie Doughty. The 24-year-old winger, who can be deployed as a wingback on both flanks, has been linked to a move to stay in the top flight. Brentford and Crystal Palace are some of the clubs that could sign him next month. The former seems to be making a more serious approach to the former Stoke City man. Should he sign for the Bees and keep up with his last season’s positive form, Brentford tickets will be in higher demand, as it could improve their campaign next season. They only sat at the lower table, close to the relegation zone, in the 2023–24 season.

Doughty’s form in the first season at the top has been quite a revelation. He featured in 43 games in all competitions, bagged three times, and provided eight assists. His most notable performances last season were the away matches against Everton and Arsenal. He provided one assist in a 2-1 win at Goodison Park and two assists in a goal galore against Arsenal in the Emirates. Sadly, Luton slumped to a 4-3 defeat.

Carlton Morris (Luton Town)

The Hatters’ striker has turned a few heads this summer after his positive display last season. Morris scored 11 goals and made five assists in 43 games in all competitions last season. He was even named captain for the last 18 games in the Premier League. His best performances were in the games versus Wolverhampton, where he netted one to snatch one point, and against Everton in the following week when he notched up one to help his team pick up their first win in the EPL. The former Barnsley forward also registered one goal while thumping Bournemouth 2-1 and provided one assist in a 4-0 rout against Brighton.

Despite his impressive form, there have not yet been any teams that are rumoured to sign him next season. However, things may change later, when the deadline day is closer.

Arijanet Muric (Burnley)

The 25-year-old goalie stole the show as he helped Burnley secure a 2-1 win over Brentford. He then kept his place in the starting XI to replace the number one, James Trafford. Muric put on impressive form too when the Clarets mustered a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on the road. The Kosovo international made nine saves throughout the game. Last season, he featured in 14 games, 10 of which were in the Premier League.

His positive form has already drawn interest from Glasgow Celtic. They are aiming for Joe Hart’s replacement after the former England shot-stopper decided to retire at the end of the season. It would be quite an opportunity for Muric, who had five loan spells in the Eredivisie, La Liga, Turkish Super Lig, and Championship before signing for Burnley last summer.

Dara O’Shea (Burnley)

The Irish international is the next one on the list. He appeared 37 times under Vincent Kompany last season and registered four goals and four assists. O’Shea is a solid defender and would overlap to help his team break the deadlock when necessary. His top performances were when he netted one in a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and provided an assist when Burnley forced Wolves to go home with one point only in hand after a 1-1 stalemate at their home turf.

The former West Bromwich man has been linked to the newly promoted side, Ipswich Town. He could switch sides this summer and stay in the top flight to help them in the Premier League.

Josh Cullen (Burnley)

Another Burnley man who has been rumoured to stay in the EPL is Josh Cullen. The 28-year-old defensive midfielder joined The Clarets in 2022 from Anderlecht alongside his boss Vincent Kompany. He has been the key figure in their promotion to the top flight. Last season, Cullen made 28 appearances, scored two goals, and provided three assists in all competitions. His best performances were in a match versus Chelsea and Sheffield United. He netted one and set up one in the former when they shared spoils in a 2-2 draw and created one when his team crushed The Blades 4-1 in the latter.

Ollie McBurnie (Sheffield United)

He was one of the top performers at Sheffield United last season. The former Swansea City forward is expected to be free this summer, as his contract expires on June 30th. Several clubs, including Hearts and Glasgow Rangers, have been rumoured to sign him, although there has not been any confirmation yet from both sides.

McBurnied played in 26 games last season. He scored six goals and provided three assists. His most notable displays were when he helped the Blades pick up one point against West Ham, Fulham, and Chelsea at home. The Scotland international netted one in each aforementioned match.

McBurnie’s teammate, Ben Brereton Diaz, is the last one on the list. The 24-year-old Chilean international signed for The Blades last January. He only made 14 appearances last season, which was his Premier League debut, and scored six goals plus one assist. His best performances were when he bagged a brace in a 3-3 draw against Fulham, set up one goal, and scored one against Manchester United. Sadly, his team lost 4-2. Newcastle and Ipswich are tipped to be interested in pouncing on him this summer, probably on loan.