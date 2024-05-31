Stars and Oilers tied 2-2 heading to game 5

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Stars -131, Oilers +110; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Dallas Stars for game five of the third round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Wednesday for the eighth time this season. The Oilers won 5-2 in the last meeting.

Dallas has a 52-21-9 record overall and a 30-14-6 record in home games. The Stars have a 54-10-6 record in games they score at least three goals.

Edmonton has gone 26-21-2 in road games and 49-27-6 overall. The Oilers have committed 321 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Johnston has 32 goals and 33 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Zach Hyman has 54 goals and 23 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has three goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body), Chris Tanev: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: Troy Stecher: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.