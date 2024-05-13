Stars goalie Jake Oettinger on playoff run: 'Why not us?'

DENVER, Colo. - Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger is a big reason why the Stars are currently up 2-1 over the Colorado Avalanche.

Oettinger leads all goalies in ice time this postseason. It's a product of the trust the team has in its netminder.

"It's a good feeling. It's a privilege to be the goalie for this team and my jobs is to step up and make a few big saves every night, try to give the guys an advantage," Oettinger said. "The guys in front of me are so good and do so much for me to make my life easier so when I can step up and do good for them, it's pretty fun."

The Stars' goalie has stepped up plenty during this postseason.

His 2.12 GAA is the best among any goalie who has taken the ice in at least 7 games. His save percentage (91.9%) is also among the best in the playoffs.

The 25-year-old Oettinger says at this point in his career, he's just trying to have fun with it after an injury earlier in the season gave him some new perspective.

"It's kind of a cruel reminder of how easily it can all be taken away from you," Oettinger said. "It made me appreciate even more the position that I'm in."

Despite being a young goaltender, Oettinger has had a lot of playoff experience. He says he uses close calls in previous years as motivation.

"You never know how many chances you're going to be on a team that's this good and a team that has a real chance to win it all," said Oettinger. "We have a great leadership group, a great group of guys that know this is as good of a chance as any to do something special."

The fact that future Hall of Famer Joe Pavelski has never had a chance to lift the cup is giving the team a bit of extra motivation.

"[Pavelski's] such a great human being," Oettinger said. "It'd be, I think, the only right way to send him out would be on top."

The Stars goalie believes anything is possible this season.

"Why not us?" he said.

The Stars take on the Avalanche on Monday night at 8:30 p.m.