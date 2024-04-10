Stars finally get under way, win season opener

Apr. 10—After a week of rain pushed it back multiple times, the Western Boone tennis team finally got its season underway on Tuesday afternoon.

The Stars got off to the start of the season they were looking for, quickly beating Attica 5-0 to start the season off on the right foot.

"Having a lot of new players on the team, we were excited to see what we were made of," Western Boone head coach Colin Haney said. "I think it was a good showing for our team."

Western Boone was on spring break two weeks ago, and were scheduled to have three matches last week that were all rained out and pushed to later in the season.

After weeks of just practicing against each other, Haney said the Stars were itching to face another team.

"They were really excited to get out here," Haney said. "I think that translated to some nerves early on, but I think after a couple of games the girls — at every position — did a great job of getting our feet on the ground and playing good, solid tennis."

At No. 1 singles, Addie Jones won 6-1, 6-0 over Lilly Sichts.

At No. 2 singles, Abby Brunty won 6-2, 6-1 over Juleanne Rosswuvm and at No. 3 singles Lindsey Steimel topped Abby Ratcliff 6-2, 6-0.

At No. 1 doubles, Janie Ransom and Ellie Whiteley won 6-1, 6-1 over Molly Peterson and Aubree Jones. At No. 2 doubles, Ella Shepherd and Olivia Smith topped Hope Boist and Madi Bonebrake 6-1, 6-0.

"It was the first varsity match for Lindsey Steimel and she did a great job at No. 3 singles," Haney said. "Olivia and Ella had a great win at two doubles and we had to plug in Ellie Whiteley at one doubles and she did well. For them to win their varsity debuts — that will go a long way."

The Stars are scheduled to face University on Wednesday.

"I think getting the win today built some confidence," Haney said. "We were able to work on some things in a match and we are just continuing to prepare for conference."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.