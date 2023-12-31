The Star's final rankings of the area's top 100 high school football players in 2023

After ranking the top area players 1 through 50 in the preseason and 1 through 75 at the season's midpoint, The Star unveils its updated list, 1 through 100, from the 2023 high school football season (midseason ranking in parenthesis):

1. Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park (6): The Star’s All-County Defensive Player of the Year finished as the state leader and top five nationally in receptions (122), receiving yardage (1,948) and interceptions (12).

Newbury Park's Shane Rosenthal stretches for the end zone to score a touchdown during the Panthers' 54-42 regular-season win over rival Thousand Oaks on Sept. 22.

2. Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park (2): The Star’s All-County Offensive Player of the Year finished as the state leader in touchdown passes (52), breaking the record set by Camarillo’s Jake Constantine in 2015.

3. Shaun Torgeson, St. Bonaventure (5): The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle was voted Ventura County Football Coaches Association Lineman of the Year after paving the Seraphs’ path to the state championship bowl.

4. Chase Farrell, Oaks Christian (12): The Stanford commit delivered the Lions the Marmonte League title, reeling in the fourth-quarter TD pass that beat St. Bonaventure.

5. Josh Joyner, Pacifica (1): The Channel League Most Valuable Player, and Washington State signee, led the Tritons to a 10-0 regular season.

Pacifica's Josh Joyner scores a touchdown during a 28-3 win over Rio Mesa on Oct. 20.

6. Silas Kemp, Thousand Oaks (23): The Canyon League co-Receiver of the Year caught a TD pass in all 12 games, had six interceptions and also punted.

7. Isaiah Dillon, Pacifica (19): The Channel League Receiver of the Year tied the county record with five TD catches in a game on Sept. 15 vs San Marcos.

8. Cory McEnroe, Thousand Oaks (21): The 6-foot-2, 218-pound linebacker was voted VCFCA Defensive Player of the Year for his 124-tackle junior season.

9. Jaden Mosley, Oak Park (4): The Canyon League co-Defensive Lineman of the Year had 53.0 tackles for a loss and 30.0 sacks in his three-year varsity career.

10. Koen Glover, St. Bonaventure (28): The 5-foot-10 junior had 623 yards rushing, 10 TDs, two sacks and a blocked punt in St. Bonaventure’s six-game postseason ride to the CIF-SS Division 3 title and CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl.

St. Bonaventure's Koen Glover leaps to get past St. Augustine's Kyle Cooper during the CIF-State Division 1-A regional final on Dec. 2.

11. Christian Knoos, Oaks Christian (30): The Marmonte League Linebacker of the Year had his third straight 100-tackle season, including 22 in a win over Loyola.

12. Dayday Aupiu, Pacifica (8): The Channel League Defensive Player of the Year, and UC Berkeley commit, finished his career with 11 interceptions, including three pick-6s.

13. JJ Bittner, Rio Mesa (10): The Channel League Offensive Player of the Year threw for 2,473 yards and 21 TDs and ran for 650 yards and 14 TDs as a junior.

Rio Mesa quarterback JJ Bittner scores a touchdown during a 34-13 win over Buena on Oct. 6.

14. Matt Perez, St. Bonaventure (NR): Nathan Page’s defense was different once the defensive tackle arrived. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore still led the county with 13.5 sacks despite missing the first half of the regular season after his transfer from Hueneme High.

15. Carlos Ferreiro, Simi Valley (60): The senior had seven of the incredible 12 blocks the Pioneers produced on special teams, including six punts, returning three himself for scores.

16. Izak Simpson, Simi Valley (NR): In just first season of football, the 6-foot-2, 255-pound defensive tackle led Ventura County with 26 tackles for losses. He also had 13 sacks.

17. D.J. Doss, St. Bonaventure (24): The Washington State commit made an immediate impact for the Seraphs. His one-handed TD catch on fourth down was a highlight of the state championship bowl.

St. Bonaventure's DJ Doss makes a one-handed reception to score a touchdown during the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl on Dec. 9.

18. Chance Harrison, Rio Mesa (9): The Colorado State signee graduates as Rio Mesa’s all-time leader in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,770).

19. Hayden Lowe, Oaks Christian (16): The 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end was unblockable when healthy. The four-star recruit already has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Washington and Oregon.

20. Luke Cochran, Moorpark (27): The Canyon League co-Offensive Back of the Year led the county with 30 TDs.

21. Brice Hawkins, Simi Valley (37): The Marmonte League Offensive Player of the Year led county in carries (255) and broke the school's single-season rushing yardage record (1,850 yards).

Simi Valley's Brice Hawkins tries to split the defense during the Pioneers' 27-7 win over Crean Lutheran in a CIF-SS Division 6 quarterfinal game on Nov. 10.

22. Drew Cofield, St. Bonaventure (17): The cornerback had five interceptions and a county-leading 24 pass breakups.

23. Dean Harrington, Thousand Oaks (NR): The Canyon League co-Defensive Lineman of the Year had a breakout senior year, totaling 12.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for a loss.

24. Enzo Hall, Oaks Christian (20): The 6-foot-4, 315-pound senior can play tackle, guard or center.

25. Jesse Sereno, Simi Valley (51): The first quarterback to lead Simi Valley to a section title in its 99 years of football, throwing just one interception in 180 playoff pass attempts.

26. Davon Benjamin, Oaks Christian (34): The 6-foot junior safety has been offered by Oregon, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Washington. He’s the No. 18-ranked player nationally in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports.

27. Max Peters, St. Bonaventure (54): The 6-foot senior made two of the biggest plays of the Seraphs march to the state championship bowl, an interception return for a TD at San Juan Hills and double pass for a TD at St. Augustine.

28. Carson Berry, Newbury Park (18): The 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle, who has signed with Northern Arizona University, was voted the Canyon League co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.

29. Dominic Duran, Pacifica (22): The junior led Pacifica to a 10-0 regular season, throwing 28 TD passes and just four interceptions.

Pacifica quarterback Dominic Duran fires a pass against Rio Mesa during Tritons' 28-3 win on Oct. 20.

30. Aufaga Peapea, Pacifica (14): The 6-foot-2, 277-pound tackle was a dominant force up front for the Tritons, recording 32 pancake blocks as a senior.

31. Blake Lauritzen, Thousand Oaks (7): The county’s top edge rusher had 9.5 sacks as a senior.

32. Sonny Aina, Pacifica (11): The 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive tackle solidified the Tritons’ defensive front, signing with Portland State University after amassing 12.0 tackles for a loss as a senior.

33. Miles Hull, Agoura (31): The Canyon League co-Receiver of the Year ranked second among area receivers for both receptions (86) and yards (1,183), and also had five interceptions on defense.

Agoura receiver Miles Hull tries to get past Camarillo middle linebacker Jackson Walea during the teams' Canyon League opener at Agoura High on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Agoura won 34-27 to improve to 5-0 on the season.

34. Anthony Wolter, St. Bonaventure (NR): The Nevada-bound quarterback was excellent after returning from a broken collarbone as a senior, completing 67.8% of his passes against elite defenses.

35. Talon Gold, Newbury Park (59): The 6-foot, 210-pound middle linebacker led Ventura County with 147 tackles, including 6.0 for a loss.

36. Bronson Seiler, Ventura (36): The Channel League Defensive Lineman of the Year had 13.5 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks and 11 QB hurries from an interior line position.

37. David Jimenez, Fillmore (71): After starting QB Anthony Tafoya suffered an injury in preseason, the running back/linebacker volunteered to switch positions in training camp and led the Flashes to an unbeaten league Citrus Coast League title.

Fillmore quarterback David Jimenez gets away from the Santa Paula defense during their rivalry game on Sept. 29.

38. Jaden Mack, Newbury Park (NR): The Canyon League Defensive Back of the Year has signed a letter of intent to play at Northern Arizona University.

39. Deshonne Redeaux, Oaks Christian (13): The four-star recruit is one of the top athletes in the Class of 2026, ranked No. 58 nationally per 247Sports.com, although a knee injury cut short his sophomore season.

40. Jeremiah Barrios, St. Bonaventure (NR): The 5-foot-9 sophomore was a big player for the Seraphs, leading the team with 134 tackles. He also had 11.5 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks and 15 QB hurries.

41. Cole McGovern, Moorpark (NR): The 6-foot-4, 275-pound guard shifted to right tackle for his breakout senior campaign and displayed a nastiness reminiscent of former Moorpark tackle Jonah Monheim.

42. Jack Sloniker, St. Bonaventure (NR): The 6-foot-4, 305-pound guard combined with Shaun Torgeson to overpower opposing fronts.

43. Daniel Viveros, Fillmore (25): The 6-foot-4, 305-pound tackle did not give up a sack as a junior.

44. Harrison Novak, Agoura (44): Agoura’s inspirational leader threw for 26 TD passes and ran for another nine.

Agoura quarterback Harrison Novak tries to break free of a Newbury Park defender during their Canyon League game on Oct. 6.

45. Sol McGarey, Nordhoff (45): The senior running back led Ventura County with 2,006 yards rushing and also had 22 TDs.

46. Allen Macias, Santa Paula (29): The centerpiece of the eight-win Cardinals’ offense, Macias had 1,767 yards and 25 TDs as a junior.

47. Jaden Few, St. Bonaventure (56): The 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior had two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the state championship bowl against Folsom.

48. Budder Aina, Pacifica (38): The 6-foot-1, 181-pound linebacker led the Tritons with 123 tackles and also showed he could run between the tackles.

49. Tristan Phillips, Ventura (55): The 6-foot-3, 217-pound sophomore is the future of the Cougars defense.

50. Landon Bell, Newbury Park (16): The Colorado State signee scored 12 TDs on his 55 receptions, inclusive several of the spectacular variety.

Newbury Park's Landon Bell stretches to makes a one-handed touchdown catch while Ventura's Ryder Koontz defends during a CIF-SS Division 5 first-round playoff game on Nov. 3.

51. Ethan LaSecla, Grace Brethren (48): The junior provided a steady hand in the Lancers’ return to 11-man football. The quarterback did not throw an interception in 138 attempts.

52. Nicholas Andrade, Moorpark (68): The 6-foot-3, 255-pound nose guard had 5.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for a loss in the 55-28 win over Agoura on Oct. 27.

53. Evan Fanner, Oaks Christian (64): The quick-footed, 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior made 124 tackles, including 13.0 for a loss.

54. Jayden Graham, Simi Valley (NR): The safety was second in the county with 145 tackles and also had four interceptions and three forced fumbles.

55. Tyler Starling, Agoura (NR): The 6-foot-1, 172-pound sophomore was second in the area with eight interceptions, including two in a playoff win over Burbank-Burroughs.

56. Victor Lopez, Rio Mesa (33): The physical 5-foot-11, 215-pound junior had 108 tackles, including 10.0 for a loss.

57. Joseph Peko, Oaks Christian (NR): The 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive tackle had five sacks in just seven games.

58. Mylan Walker, Ventura (32): The playmaker at the back of the Cougars defense had five takeaways as a senior safety and also returned a kickoff for a TD against rival Buena.

Ventura's Mylan Walker stiff-arms Buena's Erick Guzman during the teams' rivalry game on Oct. 13.

59. Josh Woodworth, Ventura (42): The 6-foot-3, 215-pound tight end will be one of the top returners in the county next fall.

60. Alex Villalobos, Simi Valley (NR): The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior linebacker had momentum-turning interceptions in comeback playoff wins over Ranche Verde and Mira Costa.

61. Arturo Alcaraz, Santa Paula (41): The 6-foot-2, 285-pound lineman anchored the Cardinals powerful offensive line.

62. Nico Mastrippolito, Oak Park (35): The 6-foot-2 junior will return as one of the top receivers in the county after a 62-catch, 826-yard, 10-TD season.

Oak Park's Nico Mastrippolito catches a touchdown pass during the Eagles' 22-21 comeback victory over Brentwood School on Sept. 8.

63. TJ Ford, Newbury Park (NR): The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle is committed to Portland State

64. Prince Williams, Oaks Christian (NR): The 6-foot-1 cornerback signed with San Diego State after two interceptions and two blocked kicks as a senior.

65. Bronson Thorpe, Ventura (NR): The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end had 9.0 sacks as a senior.

66. Brolin Harrah, Thousand Oaks (NR): The elusive and tough running back ran for 922 yards and 16 TDs as a junior.

Thousand Oaks High's Brolin Harrah scores a touchdown against Newbury Park during the teams' CIF-SS Division 5 semifinal game on Nov. 17.

67. Balen Betancourt, Newbury Park (62): The 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker is a budding star after a sophomore year that included 120 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss and five sacks.

68. Shane Loes, Nordhoff (58): The 5-foot-10, 225-pound senior averaged 19.3 yard per carry as a fullback and had 88 tackles as a linebacker.

69. Dylan Dunst, St. Bonaventure (46): The 5-foot-9 linebacker had 95 tackles, including 10.0 for a loss, as a senior. He recovered a pivotal fumble in the state championship bowl.

70. Stevie Amar, Oaks Christian (NR): The 6-foot-2, 185-pound tight end caught 35 passes for 429 yards and six TDs as a junior.

71. Luis Aguilera, Oxnard (61): The 5-foot-10, 175-pound defensive lineman 17.0 tackles for a loss, 6.0 sacks and 54 tackles as a senior.

72. Jacob Mantei, Camarillo (40): The 5-foot-11 senior was a playmaker from the slot on offense and linebacker on defense.

Camarillo's Jacob Mantei finds rooms to run against Ventura's defense during a game on Aug. 18.

73. Jovany Amezcua, Moorpark (53): The 5-foot-10, 195-pound middle linebacker had 80 tackles as a senior, including 13.0 for a loss.

74. Robert Maria, Hueneme (NR): The senior running back had 836 yards and eight TDs rushing to lead the Hueneme offense.

75. Noah Cooper, Grace Brethren (NR): The Lancers’ only senior did it all, including receiver, defensive back and backup quarterback.

76. Kevin Ilano, Simi Valley (39): The 5-foot-11, 255-pound junior is a three-year starter in the middle of the Pioneers’ line.

77. Nick Thomas, Ventura (26): The 6-foot, 211-pound middle linebacker had 82 tackles, including 8.0 for losses, as a senior.

78. Jackson Carter, Buena (70): The 6-foot, 190-pound junior a team-high 7.0 tackles for a loss on defense, caught three TDs as a tight end and blocked a punt for a score vs. Pacifica.

79. Joey Ocegueda, Fillmore (NR): The two-way starter never missed a snap in 11 games. His acrobatic catch at Nordhoff should have made "the "SportsCenter's Top 10."

80. Cooper Cronquist, Moorpark (66): The 6-foot junior provided the points that beat Newbury Park with a spectacular one-handed catch of a conversation pass.

Moorpark's Cooper Cronquist finds room to run against Oak Park during the teams' Canyon League game on Sept. 22.

81. David McCormick, Hueneme (NR): The junior makes up for his 5-foot-7 frame with athleticism and scrappy doggedness.

82. Mason Charles, Westlake (NR): The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end lead the Warriors with 6.0 sacks.

83. DeJuan Colvin, Pacifica (49): The 6-foot, 212-pound junior had 14.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks.

84. Kale Knighten, Grace Brethren (NR): The junior played every snap on both lines, leading team with 7.0 sacks.

85. Alonzo Contreras, Calabasas (15): The 5-foot-11 senior was electric when healthy.

86. Isaac Velasquez, Moorpark (NR): The 5-foot-11, 175-pound safety can stop the run and cover from the slot.

87. Dominic DeMaio, Simi Valley (NR): The 6-foot, 170-pound senior reeled in a key 75-yard TD pass in the Division 6 final at Mira Costa.

Simi Valley's Dominic DeMaio tries to get away from an Oaks Christian defender during a Marmonte League game on Oct. 20.

88. Blake Bryce, Newbury Park (NR): The 6-foot-5 tight end flashed his promise in the Division 5 championship game.

89. J’Lin Wingo, Rio Mesa (52): The powerful running back had 806 yards from scrimmage and nine TDs as a senior.

90. Isaiah Phelps, Pacifica (NR): The 6-foot linebacker had an impressive 94 tackles as a freshman and there’s much more to come.

91. Nathaniel Madrigal, Camarillo (43): The 5-foot-7, 188-pound senior running back ran for 780 yards and nine TDs.

92. Jojo Cruz, Fillmore (NR): The quick junior ran for 968 yards and eight TDs for the Flashes.

93. Aaron Cesario, Buena (65): The junior forced four fumbles in the secondary and also picked up the slack offensively when starting running back James Blanks was out with an injury.

Buena's Aaron Cesario tries to shake free of the Ventura defense during the teams' rivalry game on Oct. 13.

94. Anthony Mata, Oxnard (NR): The senior anchored the Yellowjackets offensive line.

95. Jackson Walea, Camarillo (64): The senior linebacker had 12.0 tackles for a loss.

96. Anthony Tafoya, Fillmore (NR): A shoulder injured robbed him of most of his junior season. Will be one of the top quarterbacks in the county as a senior, if healthy.

97. Jack Reed, Simi Valley (NR): The 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior made field goals in four of five postseason games, including a season-high 40-yarder in the playoff win over Crean Lutheran.

Simi Valley's Jack Reed kicks an extra point during the Pioneers' 27-7 win over Crean Lutheran in a CIF-SS Division 6 quarterfinal game on Nov. 10.

98. Noah Laberge, Oaks Christian (NR): The 6-foot, 170-pound junior made seven field-goal attempts, including a long of 39.

99. Zach Nagy, Royal (73): The 6-foot junior led the Highlanders in receptions and receiving yardage.

100. Aron Byrd, Channel Islands (74): The athletic junior quarterback scored both of the Raiders’ TDs.

Joe Curley covers high school, collegiate and professional football for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com. For more coverage, follow @vcspreps on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

