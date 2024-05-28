Stars fall in sectional title game

May 27—It wasn't the ending the Western Boone baseball team was hoping for on Monday afternoon in the sectional final against Crawfordsville.

But after the game, the focus of the Stars wasn't on the 9-1 loss to the Athenians, but rather the journey the team had been on over the past several months and the direction the program is headed.

"We didn't hit the ball well enough today, but I just want to talk about the positives and what this senior group has meant to us," Western Boone head coach Michael Nance said. "Every one rode the bus over here today believing we could win this game. We know there weren't many other people who thought that, be we believed it. It didn't happen and I'm heartbroken for our guys, but I can't say enough about our senior class, what they meant to the program and the direction we are going."

The Stars finished the season with a school record 18 wins, getting regular season sweeps of Lebanon and Crawfordsville for the first time in decades.

They are losing a strong group of seven seniors that have helped pave the way for the upcoming classes, but also return some solid pieces and have good groups coming up at the lower levels of the program.

"It's bittersweet right now after the game, but come later tonight and tomorrow, I am just going to be so proud of this group," Nance said. "The direction we are going — next year is not a rebuilding year, it's a keep moving forward year. Yeah, we graduated 75% of our hits and roughly half of our pitching wins, but our guys will step up. They have to get into summer weights and do what they need to do to hopefully get back here next year."

To get to that next level, Nance said the focus has to be on coming up with the big hit in key moments.

That was also the difference in the game Monday.

Crawfordsville scored twice in the third and once in the sixth with two outs to make it a 4-1 game. They then added five runs in the top of the seventh to put the game away.

The Stars got a run in the first inning off Crawfordsville ace Kale Wemer thanks to an RBI-single from Quinn Westerfeld, but scattered just four hits the rest of the game.

WeBo had two runners on with two outs in the fourth — and appeared to get two on with two outs in the fifth only to have Westerfeld questionably called out for stepping out of the running lane going to first — but could never get the clutch run-scoring hit they needed when the game was still in the balance.

They also had two on with no outs in the seventh and failed to score.

Nance said Wemer did a good job of mixing his pitches — saying he threw more curve balls on Monday than they had seen him at any other point this season — but it is also on the Stars to get better in those key moments.

"We need hit the ball in moments that matter," Nance said. "We got a lot of good hits this year, and I am proud of some of our at bats, but in some really big situations, we didn't come through with the key hit. We need to continue to throw strikes like we did, and I am extremely proud of our defense 1-9, so this (off-season) it's all about a better team-first approach because we've got to be able to get a ball in play with two outs and runners on base."

Cole Wiley was 2-for-3 for the Stars, with Gavin Hawkins going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

Westerfeld, Owen Howe and Brennan Kopriva also had hits.

Bryce Kopriva allowed five runs (four earned) in 6.0 innings, striking out two.

Hawkins, Westerfeld, Howe and Brennan Kopriva are all back, along with pitcher Levi Stewart and Layton Yancey.

The Stars graduate Bryce Kopriva, Jackson Grimes, Luke Jackson, Carter Marcum, Cole Wiley, Hunter Brose and Crew Hunter, but their impact will be felt for years down the road.

"I am going to remember the relationships we built and what they meant to me," Nance said. "They did what they were supposed to day in and day out on the field and in the classroom. I am so proud of that group and they are always going to be special to me."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.