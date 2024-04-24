Stars and Diamonds maintain RHF Trophy pace

South East Stars and Northern Diamonds made it two wins from two in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Wednesday.

Hollie Armitage smashed a century to help Diamonds beat Western Storm in dramatic fashion while Ryana MacDonald-Gay collected five wickets to inspire Stars to a big win over The Blaze.

Elsewhere Thunder thrashed Sunrisers to pick up their first win of the campaign, thanks largely to a record-breaking 191-run partnership between centurion Katie Mack and Fi Morris.

Defending champions Southern Vipers also got off the mark by overcoming the Sparks in a one-sided game.

Northern Diamonds left it until the final over before they edged to a 10-run win over Western Storm at Headingley.

The hosts amassed 275-9 from their 50 overs but Storm were within sight of their target when their final wicket went down with four balls remaining.

Armitage cracked 13 fours as she made 103 of the Diamonds total while Abi Glen rattled an unbeaten 53 at better than a run-a-ball late on and went on to claim three wickets too.

Storm's last pair Lauren Filer and Chloe Skelton added 22 from 12 balls but the game was up when Filer was stumped for 11 as she tried to bring the target within sight.

South East Stars continued their strong start with a thumping win at The Blaze.

The hosts were skittled out for just 126 in 42 overs at Leicester with skipper Kirstie Gordon providing the main resistance with an unbeaten 41, batting at nine.

MacDonald-Gay picked up 5-31, including all the top four, while there were two wickets apiece for Alice Davidson-Richards and Phoebe Franklin.

Tash Farrant then cracked a quickfire 68 to guide the visitors home with more than half their innings remaining.

Thunder secured a thumping 142-run win against Sunrisers thanks to a monster stand between Mack and Morris.

The hosts posted 292-5 at Old Trafford with Australian Mack hitting 100 from 110 balls and Morris adding 89, with the duo adding 191 for the third wicket in 33.2 overs – the second biggest for any wicket in RHF Trophy history.

They then bowled the visitors out for 150 in reply - Jodi Grewcock’s 38 the main resistance - with Kate Cross collecting 3-21 from eight tight overs.

Southern Vipers picked up their first win with a one-sided victory against Central Sparks at Wormsley.

The Sparks recovered from 84-7 to post 172-9, thanks largely to Katie George’s 52, before Vipers cruised home for the loss of just three wickets with more than 11 overs remaining.

Charlie Knott finished unbeaten on 58 with Ella McCaughan making 43.