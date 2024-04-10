Stars cruise to sweep of Chargers

Apr. 10—When the Western Boone softball team stepped on the field on Tuesday afternoon to face North Montgomery in a double header, it was nearly three weeks between games for the Stars.

And while there was a little rust early, the Stars took care of business in their Sagamore Conference opener topping the Chargers 11-0 and 15-3 in a pair of five inning wins.

"It had been a while since we played, so it was a great night to get out here," Western Boone head coach Mike Vanderpool said. "In the first game, we were a little slow getting started, but as the night went on we started getting better."

The Stars got a no hitter in the first game from Gabby Lewis, who struck out 10 in five innings.

In game two, Ally Lewis and Mickey Burns combined to allow just four hits. The leads allowed the Stars to move some girls to different positions on the field, and put girls in situations they maybe weren't as comfortable in.

"It worked out tonight that we were able to move some girls around," Vanderpool said. "We got a chance to see Kenzlei (Mathews) behind the plate in the second game and Mickey pitch for the firstt time. It was good to get some of those girls experience."

Of their nine innings at the plate, Western Boone scored multiple runs in six of them and scored in seven innings.

Emma Shirley 5-for-7 with five runs scored and three RBIs in the two games. Mickayla Naanos had three hits in the two games, as did Ally Lewis. Morganne Grant had two hits and two walks. Dottie Wilson was 2-for-2 with a walk.

"I was pretty happy with our hitting," Vanderpool said. "We do need to continue to work on our base running, we have some girls not being as aggressive and taking that extra base. That's one of the big things we have to work on."

The Stars will host Faith Christian on Friday.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.