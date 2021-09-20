The stars came out for Dallas Cowboys win over Chargers, some in Jerry Jones’ suite
When the Dallas Cowboys are in Los Angeles, there are more stars on hand than just the iconic team logo.
The Cowboys’ 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium was attended by a slew of worldwide famous names, including LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Post Malone and Conor McGregor.
The last two — Malone, the Grapevine-bred music artist and McGregor, the Irish MMA fighter — were in the Cowboys suite. Charlotte Jones Anderson, the Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer posted an image of the two celebrating the victory, along with many of the Jones family, including owner Jerry Jones.
James and Johnson watched in another suite and images of the two posing for pictures circulated on social media.
WOW!! Now this is a knockout celebration selfie! Cowboys VICTORY!!! @PostMalone @TheNotoriousMMA @dallascowboys #celebrationselfie pic.twitter.com/SEM8mV04ss
— Charlotte J Anderson (@cjonescowboys) September 19, 2021
Victory party with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with @TheNotoriousMMA @PostMalone pic.twitter.com/JJ80pp4c5K
— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 20, 2021
@ @KingJames at the #DallasCowboys game with @MagicJohnson so of course we won! cc: @clarencehilljr #Lakeshow @1053SS pic.twitter.com/TLWoROwH0o
— Cowboys✭ (@Lakeshowbck2bck) September 19, 2021
COWBOYS WIN!!!!! #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/FWwJwKVe17
— (@P1DOMO2) September 19, 2021
Volume for a #DallasCowboys celebration! pic.twitter.com/35k4RbYrHl
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 20, 2021
Victory Mood #DALvsLAC
RT if you’re celebrating the #DallasCowboys win like @dak! pic.twitter.com/ibelZt5pUU
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 19, 2021