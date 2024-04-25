Stars best Bruins to stay perfect in SAC

Apr. 24—DOVER — The Western Boone tennis team is heading in the right direction.

The Stars topped Tri-West 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon to improve to 2-0 in the Sagamore Conference and gave themselves some momentum heading into a busy stretch.

"I think overall we played well," Western Boone head coach Colin Haney said. "Our doubles have been pretty strong all year and I liked what I saw from our singles today. I think we are coming into form at the right time."

At No. 1 singles, Addie Jones won 6-0, 6-2 over Atta Garnett.

At No. 2 singles, Abby Brunty won 6-2, 6-3 over Molly Dean and at No. 3 singles, Lindsey Steimel won 6-0, 6-0 of Pacie Garland.

"Our three singles players played great and I have been impressed with how they are playing," Haney said.

"They are all playing with a lot of confidence right now heading into a tough week."

At No. 1 doubles, Janie Ransom and Isabel Adams won 6-4, 6-1 and the No. 2 doubles team of Ella Shepherd and Olivia Smith came away with a 6-0, 6-2 win.

Haney said that he liked the in-match adjustments the teams were able to make after some stretches that didn't go as well.

"We have had a couple matches like that this year," Haney said. "There were times where we lost momentum, but we were able to reclaim it and improve throughout the match. We are definitely wanting to continue to do that."

The Stars are now 5-4 on the year and 2-0 in the conference.

The Stars now have a stretch where they will play four conference matches in eight days, starting on Monday against Southmont.

"It sounds like a broken record, but we have to continue to limit our unforced errors," Haney said. "We are going to need some girls to step up and win some tight matches. We are playing a few teams that beat us last year, and to get the wins this year, we have to have girls rise to the occasion and play under pressure a little bit. I think we will be ready for it."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor

of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow

him on Twitter @Will_Willems.