Some stars aren't thrilled of being mic'd up during PGA Tour events

On Monday CBS Sports announced it was working on a new venture with the PGA Tour to mic up players during events, a broadcast feature fans have desired for years and one amplified by its use in exhibitions during the tour’s coronavirus hiatus. While those dreams are gaining traction, Tuesday showed the universal use of live microphones remains a ways from reality.

A position evident from Justin Thomas, who was the first player to speak at Colonial, site of the tour’s return this week.

“I would not wear a mic, no. That's not me,” Thomas said. “What I talk about with Jimmy and what I talk about with the guys in my group is none of anybody else's business, no offense."

It’s an answer that may seem surprising, as his popularity and personality make Thomas the ideal candidate for such an endeavor. And, as he showed during the Medalist charity match, Thomas is extremely polished behind the mic.

Nevertheless, the former PGA champ elaborated that he is not keen on his in-round conversations being broadcast.

“As close as those mics are on the tees and the greens, and as close as they get the boom mics during competition, I feel like I basically am mic’d up,” Thomas said. “I can’t say some of the stuff I’d usually say. It’s not that it’s bad [but] if I want somebody to know what I’ve said, I’ll say it in a press conference, I’ll say it in an interview or put it out on social media.”

Thomas isn’t alone. Jon Rahm echoed Thomas’ sentiments later in the morning.

“You’re asking me?” Rahm laughed. “Honestly, I see the point. I think people expect us to talk about more interesting things than we really do. So I don’t think it would be as entertaining as people think.”

Rahm also remarked his proclivity for the occasional four-letter word could be problematic.

“Selfishly, because who I am and because I know how I am on the golf course, I wouldn’t support it, because there would need to be a 20 or 30 second delay,” Rahm said. “And I’m not the only one. I lost of people swear or cuss…I don’t think it would be the best thing to do.

“I don’t think there’s any reason why we should be mic’d up from shot to shot.”

Despite his skepticism, Rahm—who can become World No. 1 with a win this week—isn’t totally shutting the door on the idea. Just as it relates to him.

“It all depends, right, if somebody decides to do it and it really works out and it’s fun, cool,” Rahm said. “Go ahead.

“But I’m not speaking of many interesting things on the golf course...Maybe it’s something we can get use to, but I don’t really see it happening.”

