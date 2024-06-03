Stars align in the bluegrass: Junior All-Stars defeat seniors; Steele, Carter lead respective teams

LOUISVILLE The Kentucky senior All-Stars got an early test on Saturday before they compete against Indiana this weekend.

The senior All-Stars faced the junior All-Stars in a girls and boys doubleheader at Louisville Eastern High School.

Both teams showcased players from our area. The senior roster includes Russell’s Shaelyn Steele and Boyd County’s Jasmine Jordan. The junior girls All-Stars featured Ashland’s Kenleigh Woods in a starting role while the boys junior All-Stars had the Tomcats’ all-time leading scorer in Zander Carter.

Frederick Douglass’s Niah Rhodes nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the juniors to a 79-78 win over the senior team in the girls game.

Woods scored seven points and dished out seven assists. Steele led the seniors with 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Jordan added eight points and three boards.

Danville Christian’s Grace Mbungua led the juniors with 19 points. Sacred Heart’s Angelina Pelayo produced a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the senior All-Stars.

In the second game, the boys senior All-Star team dropped 73 points in the second half to pull away and defeat the juniors, 124-98. The seniors had six players in double figures. State champion and Mr. Basketball Travis Perry had 18 points. Lyon County teammate Brady Shoulders tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Oldham County’s Max Green led all scorers with 27 points. Quel’Ron House of Seneca had 17 points. Elizabethtown’s Ayden Evans and Bowling Green’s Mason Ritter chipped in 10.

Carter led the juniors with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting. The Tomcats guard also recorded four triples.

Frederick Douglass’s Melo Boone (16 points), Harlan County’s Maddox Huff (15 points) and Calloway County’s Eli Finley (11 points) also reached double figures on the junior side.

The juniors All-Stars were scheduled to play the Indiana junior All-Stars on Sunday at Scottsburg High School in Indianapolis.

The Kentucky senior All-Stars and the Indiana senior All-Stars meet next weekend. The two teams battle at Lexington Catholic High School on June 7 and Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers and Fever, in Indianapolis on June 8.