Starmer gives deputy Rayner levelling-up brief in Labour reshuffle

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks after announcing his shadow cabinet reshuffle, and it has started with the appointment of his deputy, Angela Rayner, to the post of shadow levelling up secretary. The reshuffle was put into gear after shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon announced he is standing down to focus on his health. Ms Rayner, in a widely predicted move, has been shifted to focus on a brief that includes local government, housing and the so-called levelling-up agenda, which involves scrutinising the Conservative Government’s pledge to create economic opportunities outside London and the South East. Source: PA