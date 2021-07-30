Starling Marte's impact felt right away in A's win over Angels

Marte had an immediate impact in first game with A's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics went shopping for an impact bat, and it looks like they got just that.

Acquired on Wednesday in a trade with the Miami Marlins, Starling Marte made his debut Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels.

The newest member of the A's made an impact on his new team early with a walk in the first inning that helped set up a three-run rally, and then delivered a single in the top of the fifth inning.

A's manager Bob Melvin was pleased with what he saw from the 32-year-old veteran in his team debut.

“It always makes you feel good when you contribute to a win right away, and he did," Melvin told reporters postgame.

Marte has a career .345 on-base percentage, a decent mark. This season though, he's posted a fantastic .406 OBP in 64 games played.

Melvin acknowledged that Marte's ability to reach base will benefit the top of the A's batting order.

"You look at the on-base percentages with he and [Mark Canha] at the top and both of them are right around .400," Melvin said. "They both get on base to start the game and next thing you know we’ve got a three spot in the first inning. He made an impact on his first day.”

A notoriously hard worker and all-around good teammate, Marte was able to fit in right away with his new teammates.

“It was great, he hit a couple balls hard, he fit right in with the guys and we love having him,” A's catcher Sean Murphy said of Marte's debut.

“That was great for us," starting pitcher Frankie Montas said of the Marte trade. "He showed up today and he came out there and he’s a hard worker. He’s a good dude, I like him and I'm happy to have him here.”

If the A's (58-46) are to catch the rival Houston Astros (63-40) in the AL West, it will take impact players such as Marte to move the needle down the stretch for Oakland.