Starling Marte, Mets agree to four-year deal

Starling Marte treated image, green Athletics uniform running forward, dark background

The Mets have reportedly agreed to a four-year deal, $78 million deal with Starling Marte — their biggest one of the offseason thus far.

Marte's deal with New York is done pending a physical.



Marte was one of the most-sought after free agent outfielders after a stellar 2021 season split with the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics, slashing .310/.383/.458 along with 12 home runs and 55 RBI. However, Marte's value is also derived from his defense — he is a two-time Gold Glove winner — and what he can do on the bases. Marte led the majors with 47 stolen bases.

Marte spent his first eight seasons with the Pirates before being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks before the 2020 season.



Last season, he was one of the lone bright spots for the Marlins before being traded to the A's ahead of the deadline. He helped the A's make a push for the postseason, which they narrowly missed.

Marte's deal will be the third one the Mets have made on Black Friday. The first was a two-year deal for infielder Eduardo Escobar and the second was a two-year contract with outfielder Mark Canha.



The Astros, Phillies, Yankees and Marlins were reportedly in on Marte earlier this month.