Starling Marte ejected in fourth inning of Monday's Mets-Guardians game

After a strikeout in the fourth inning, Mets right fielder Starling Marte was ejected by home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez on Monday night against the Cleveland Guardians.

With two outs and a runner on first and New York trailing 2-1, Marte had a six-pitch at-bat that ended on a called strike three on the upper outside corner that left the outfielder disgruntled. Marte exchanged some words with Gonzalez after the (correct) call before going back to the dugout and all seemed fine.

However, when Marte ran back out onto the field for the bottom half of the inning, that’s when Gonzalez rang him up and tossed him from the game.

Tyrone Taylor came in to play right field and took Marte’s spot in the lineup, batting fifth.

The 35-year-old finished his night 0-for-2 with a strikeout and a strange 1-6-5-3 double play off a comebacker with a runner at second base in the second inning where J.D. Martinez got caught in a rundown before Marte was tagged out at first base.