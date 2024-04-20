Starling Marte drives in four runs as Mets hang on to 6-4 win over Dodgers

Starling Marte drove in four runs as the Mets held on to a 6-4 win over the Dodgers on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.

It took six pitchers and getting around 10 walks, but the Mets won another series and their sixth straight game.

Here are the takeaways...

-Marte broke two ties in this game. The first was an RBI single in the fourth and would do one better in the sixth when he launched an 86 mph slider 432 feet over the center field wall off of reliever Ryan Brasier for a three-run blase and give the Mets a 5-2 lead.

Marte finished 2-for-5 with a stolen base. He now has eight RBI in his last three games.

-Francisco Lindor had his biggest hit of the season on Friday night, breaking a 4-4 tie with a two-run shot, his first extra-base hit as a left-hander. He'd get another one early on in Saturday's game going the opposite way for a ground-rule double to score Brandon Nimmo in the first inning. He picked up a crucial insurance run with an RBI single in the eighth to put the Mets up 6-4.

The shortstop finished 2-for-5 but he's now gotten on base in 12 straight games.

-Jose Butto, coming in allowing just one run over his first two starts, ran into trouble early. In a 32-pitch first, the Dodgers hit the young righty around to push across a run. However, Butto was able to limit the damage and leave the bases loaded.

The second inning didn't go much better. Butto threw 29 more pitches and walked the bases loaded, but the Dodgers could not break the 1-1 tie.

Butto would settle down and get into the fifth inning. The final line on the young righty: 4.1 innings (95 pitches/47 strikes), giving up two runs on three hits, and five walks while striking out six.

-Michael Tonkin, making his first appearance with the Mets since April 4 after a short stint with the Twins, was part of a bevy of relievers New York had to use in this game. One of the biggest moments of the game was in the sixth when the Dodgers loaded the bases with one out. Drew Smith struck out Shohei Ohtani but Freddie Freeman hit a two-run single to cut the Mets' lead to 5-4. Max Muncy grounded to Pete Alonso who dove to tag the base and get the final out of the inning.

Along with Jorge Lopez, Edwin Diaz and Reed Garrett, the Mets bullpen combined to get the final 14 outs but it was dicey, even with Diaz. After walking Ohtani and Freeman to load the bases, Diaz struck out Teoscar Hernandez and Muncy to end the threat in the eighth.

-Friday night, Mets pitchers kept the Mookie Betts, Ohtani and Freeman trifecta at bay with a 1-for-13 game with four strikeouts. Saturday was different. The three MVPs went a combined 4-for-7 with eight walks, three RBI and struck out just once.

-Harrison Bader, coming off his second-career four-hit game, had an opportunity to put the Mets up big in the first. Coming up with the bases loaded and two outs, the right-hander grounded out to short.

He had another chance with men on second and third and two outs in the third and flew out to end the inning.

In the seventh, he had men on second and third with no out but hit a grounder to a drawn-in infield that didn't allow DJ Stewart to score from third.

-Brett Baty didn't start the game as he's still nursing a hamstring pull but he did pinch-hit with men on second and third and no one out. Unfortunately, he flew out and wasn't able to drive in a run.

Baty did play the field after coming in and looked like he didn't have a problem with his hamstring.

Game MVP: Starling Marte

Like Lindor the night before, Marte would rip the momentum away from Los Angeles three times. The first two times breaking a tie, but in the eighth, Marte used his speed to cause Mookie Betts to throw an error. He stole second and scored on Lindor's single to give New York a little breathing room after the Dodgers cut the Mets' lead.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets complete their three-game series with the Dodgers on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

Adrian Houser (0-1, 4.70) will be on the mound against Tyler Glasnow (3-1, 3.72 ERA).