Starkville 4-star Braylon Burnside includes Ole Miss, Mississippi State football in top six schools

Ole Miss and Mississippi State football are still in the hunt for Starkville wide receiver Braylon Burnside. The four-star recruit included the Rebels and Bulldogs along with Auburn, Arkansas, Illinois and Texas A&M in his top six schools on Friday.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Burnside is the No. 6 recruit in the state and No. 14 athlete nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Class of 2024 recruit is the No. 185 prospect nationally. Burnside also received offer from South Carolina, Louisville and Oregon among others.

The senior was a pivotal part of the Yellow Jackets (12-3) on the way to the MHSAA Class 6A championship last season. Burnside had four catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in a 48-32 victory over Brandon in the state title game. He finished with 75 catches for 1,158 yards and 11 TDs in 15 games in 2022.

Burnside had 41 carries for seven TDs along with three interceptions and a punt return during his sophomore season.

Starkville's Braylon Burnside (5) defends against the Clinton Arrows in Clinton, Miss., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

The Fighting Illini also heavily recruited Starkville quarterback Trey Petty. The senior committed to Illinois in May.

Burnside and Meridian's Daniel Hill are the top athletes in the state. Mississippi State and Auburn were also included in Hill's top eight schools early this month. Hill is the No. 7 recruit in the state and No. 15 athlete nationally.

