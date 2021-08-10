Starkey Hearing Technologies offering U.S. employees a grand to get COVID-19 vaccine

Aug. 10—Eden Prairie-based Starkey Hearing Technologies said Monday it is offering a $1,000 one-time incentive to all U.S. employees who get a COVID-19 vaccine before Sept. 30, including those who've already been inoculated against the infectious disease.

The privately held, global hearing technology company employs about 1,300 people locally and another 300 across the U.S. The company is perhaps best known for its foundation that provides hearing aids worldwide.

Starkey President and CEO Brandon Sawalich and Owner and Chairman Bill Austin came up with the vaccination incentive over the weekend in an effort to promote a safe return to work for Starkey employees and their families, according to a company statement.

"In person collaboration is the fuel that drives our innovation," Sawalich said in the statement. "The wellbeing of our team and their families is paramount. We want to do our part for the community."

Employees have returned to the Eden Prairie headquarters, working in a hybrid-model regardless of vaccination status, according to a company spokesperson. Workable spaces have been increased by about 20 percent, and employees are required to wear masks in common areas.

The company is offering its Eden Prairie employees the COVID-19 vaccine at its on-site Wellness Clinic.

On July 29, Gov. Tim Walz announced the state would pay $100 to anyone who got their first shot by Aug. 15. The incentive is part of a program launched by President Joe Biden's administration and uses federal dollars from the latest coronavirus response bill.