Stark County high school football Week 7 recaps: Hoover, Green, Northwest among winners

An interesting night of high school football in the Stark County area on Friday night included lots of points, some drama and a coaching milestone. The Hoover-Perry game provided the drama. Northwest provided the points ... a lot of them. And Manchester football coach Kevin Stacy, a former Northwest star, enjoyed his first win with the Panthers. Find out about those games and more.

Mason Ashby TD gives North Canton Hoover football a walk-off win in overtime

HOOVER 37, PERRY 34 (OT)

NORTH CANTON — Mason Ashby’s 20-yard TD run lifted the Vikings to the overtime win at Memorial Stadium. The TD run followed Perry getting a 38-yard field goal from Brock Huggins on its possession to start overtime.

Ashby also caught a 36-yard TD pass in the third quarter and finished with six receptions for 85 yards. Zach Braucher made nine catches for 135 yards and one TD. Hoover quarterback Carson Dyrlund completed 18 of 27 passes for 252 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.

Kyler Miraglia ran for 126 yards and a TD on 22 carries for Hoover (4-3, 1-2).

Perry’s Christian Ivanic surpassed 200 yards rushing for the second straight game, finishing with 230 yards and two TDs on 20 carries. He also caught a 21-yard pass for Perry (3-4, 0-3). QB Austin Mattox had a 54-yard TD run that tied the game at 31-31 midway through the fourth quarter.

Perry’s Noah Mays returned a fumble 29 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Green football uses big first half to roll to nonleague win

GREEN 42, LOUISVILLE 7

GREEN — Tyson Hunka ran for two touchdowns and threw two more in the first half as Green defeated Louisville at home on Friday. Hunka helped the Bulldogs build up a 35-0 halftime lead.

Hunka was 6-of-11 passing for 73 yards with one interception. Hunka ran 10 times for 100 yards.

Josh Just returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown for Green (5-2).

Cam Dougherty scored Louisville’s lone touchdown on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter. The Leopards (1-6) have lost five straight.

Connor Satterfield, Parker Kraft combine to account for 9 TDs as Northwest football scores 35 in each half

NORTHWEST 70, ORRVILLE 45

LAWRENCE TWP. — Connor Satterfield scored five touchdowns and Parker Kraft accounted for four TDs in Northwest’s PAC-7 win at home.

Satterfield scored four first-half TDs in helping Northwest take a 35-24 halftime lead. Kraft ran for one TD in the first half, gaining 122 yards rushing over the first two quarters.

Kraft added two TD runs in the second half and threw a TD pass to Chase Badger on a double-pass trick play.

Big second half by Jared Witherow helps Malvern to win over Buckeye Trail

MALVERN 28, BUCKEYE TRAIL 7

MALVERN — Jared Witherow threw three TD passes in the second half as the Hornets defeated Buckeye Trail.

Witherow was 16-of-21 passing for 278 yards with no interceptions.

Dylan Phillips caught two TDs for Malvern. Phillips had seven catches for 117 yards. Rodney Smith also caught five passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Tuslaw at Manchester Kevin Stacy wins first game as Manchester football coach

MANCHESTER 19, TUSLAW 7

FRANKLIN TWP. — A strong defensive effort helped Manchester defeat Tuslaw in PAC-7 play to earn its first win under head coach Kevin Stacy. The victory also snapped a 17-game losing streak by the Panthers.

Manchester's defense made three interceptions, including a pick six by Jayce Mauger. Caleb Youngman and Balise Donatelli also made interceptions. Offensively, Cody Hoster ran for two TDs for the Panthers.

In other Greater Canton-area football games

RIDGEWOOD 35, SANDY VALLEY 21

WEST LAFAYETTE — Sandy Valley led 21-20 after three quarters but Ridgewood outscored the Cardinals 15-0 in the fourth quarter to improve to 6-1 on the season. No other details were available.

SALEM 36, MINERVA 7

MINERVA — Salem earned its first win of the year, snapping an eight-game losing streak overall for the Quakers. The Lions have now lost 26 consecutive games. No other details were available.

CVCA 23, FAIRLESS 0

NAVARRE — CVCA shut out host Fairless in PAC-7 play. No other details were available.

SOUTHEAST 21, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 8

RAVENNA — St. Thomas Aquinas lost on the road, the Knights 23rd straight loss overall. No other details were available.

STRASBURG 12, EAST CANTON 7

EAST CANTON — The Tigers won on the road in an IVC North game. No other details were available.

