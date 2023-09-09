Stark County high school football Week 4 recaps: Canton South, Lake, Malvern among winners

Week 4 of the high school football season in the Stark County area featured Lake pulling out another tight game, Central Catholic winning big, and Canton South surpassing 600 yards of offense. There also was West Branch getting a big road win and Malvern staying perfect.

Here's a look at those games and more from around the area Friday:

Celton Dutton clutch again for Lake football, this time in Federal League opener

LAKE 10, GLENOAK 7

Lake’s Celton Dutton, in action against Hoover a year ago, made a game-winning field goal for the second straight week Friday.

PLAIN TWP. — For the second straight week, Lake’s Celton Dutton came through in the clutch.

Dutton’s 38-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter broke a 7-7 tie as the reigning Federal League co-champions opened league play with a victory at Bob Commings Field.

Dutton’s 23-yard field goal beat Brecksville in double overtime last week for the Blue Streaks (3-1, 1-0), who were outgained 291 yards to 132 by GlenOak on Friday. Nate Baker led Lake with 80 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

The Blue Streaks attempted only six passes, with QBs Cale Jarvis and Noah Kubasky combining for 31 yards on four completions.

GlenOak’s Cole Anderson completed 11 of 23 passes for 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His 25-yard TD pass to Muhammad Malka tied the game late in the second quarter. Malka caught four passes for 47 yards. Jamar Johnson ran 10 times for 63 yards, while Avantae Burt combined for 87 yards on nine touches running and receiving as GlenOak (1-3, 0-1) dropped a third straight game.

Central Catholic Crusaders run past Quakers

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 34, SALEM 3

Brennan Betz threw for a touchdown and ran for a score Friday night to lead Central Catholic.

PERRY TWP. — Quarterback Brennan Betz rushed for a game-high 104 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Crusaders to their second straight win.

Central averaged 8.0 yards a carry and finished with 311 rushing yards as a team.

Jack Hopkins ran for 86 yards and Dan Boron rushed for 68 yards and two TDs for the Crusaders (2-2), who led 28-0 at halftime. Blaize Brunner also ran for a TD.

Betz finished 5-of-6 passing for 51 yards and a TD to Jimmy Kane.

Nick Petro powers Sandy Valley Cardinals past Lions

SANDY VALLEY 48, MINERVA 6

Sandy Valley quarterback Nick Petro continues to put up big numbers for the Cardinals.

MAGNOLIA — Nick Petro threw for 219 yards and four TDs to help the Cardinals to a decisive win over the Lions.

Petro threw two TD passes to Lukas Gilland and another to Chapin Greer in the first half to help Sandy Valley build a 41-6 halftime lead. He closed out the scoring with an 82-yard TD completion to Chad Davis.

Gilland scored one of the Cardinals’ two special teams touchdowns on an 82-yard punt return. Jason Morris returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD. Davis also scored on a 9-yard run for Sandy Valley (3-1).

Quarterback Hunter Dietrich scored Minerva’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run. The Lions have lost 23 games in a row.

Brady Geibel tosses four touchdowns to lead Garaway to win over Carrollton

GARAWAY 41, CARROLLTON 7

CARROLLTON — Garaway quarterback Brady Geibel tossed four touchdowns and was nearly perfect passing the ball as the Pirates defeated host Carrollton.

Geibel was 13-of-14 passing for 253 yards with no interceptions. Jenson Garber caught two TD passes from Geibel. Garber hauled in five passes for 128 yards.

Dillon Soehnlen added two rushing touchdowns for the Pirates. Soehnlen ran for 71 yards on 13 carries.

Ryan Kiko scored Carrollton’s lone touchdown on a 3-yard run. Kiko ran for 87 yards on 21 carries. Carrollton has now lost three consecutive games after starting the season with a win.

Late touchdown by Beau Alazaus lifts West Branch to win over previously unbeaten Ridgewood

WEST BRANCH 32, RIDGEWOOD 29

West Branch's Beau Alazaus, throwing a pass against Girard last week, gained 396 yards of total offense and scored the winning TD on Friday night..

WEST LAFAYETTE — Beau Alazaus scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown with 41 seconds remaining in regulation to give West Branch a victory at Ridgewood.

Alazaus ran for three TDs and passed for two more. He was 30-of-36 passing for 336 yards with no interceptions. He carried 14 times for 60 yards.

Joey Jackson caught 12 passes for 104 yards and a TD for West Branch (3-1).

Grant Lahmers threw two TD passes to lead Ridgewood (3-1). Lahmers was 10-of-19 passing for 124 yards with no interceptions. He also ran 20 times for 74 yards.

Malvern wins in final minute to move to 4-0

MALVERN 27, TUSKY VALLEY 20

Jared Witherow

ZOARVILLE — Jared Witherow found Dylan Phillips for a 4-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left as the Hornets pulled out the win in this battle of unbeatens.

Tusky Valley rallied from a 20-7 deficit, tying the game at 20-20 when Dieago Batisita ran for a 24-yard touchdown with 4:16 left and the Trojans failed on the PAT.

Witherow completed 21 of 27 passes for 277 yards, four TDs and no interceptions. He hit Phillips and Rodney Smith for two TDs each. Phillips caught 14 passes for 166 yards. Smith added four grabs for 97 yards.

Jesse Lipp carried 22 times for 77 yards for the Trojans. Batisita and Virgil Myers each ran for one TD. Tusky Valley’s Cole Clements completed 11 of 21 passes for 124 yards, a TD and an interception.

Charles Motz’s 11 tackles led the Malvern defense.

🏈 It is a Great Day to be a Malvern Hornet!

Witherow Connects with Phillips for the Game Winning TD with just 30 Seconds to play!

Malvern 27 Tusky Valley 20

Go Hornets! #MalvernPride @mpopovichREP @jweirREP @J_MillerTV @inter_valley @EastDistrictAB @MalvernFBall pic.twitter.com/QI74ycJqh2 — Mark Scott (@MrScott_BLS) September 9, 2023

East Canton Hornets roll to first win of season

EAST CANTON 40, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 8

LOUISVILLE — East Canton stopped a five-game losing streak and earned its first win of the season. No details were available.

St. Thomas Aquinas has lost 20 straight games.

Connor Satterfield, Parker Kraft help Northwest win second consecutive game

NORTHWEST 42, MANCHESTER 21

Connor Satterfield, in action at Marlington in Week 2, helped Northwest win for the second straight week.

FRANKLIN TWP. — Northwest (2-2, 1-0) outscored Manchester (0-4, 0-1) 28-7 in the second half to break open a tie game and win its second consecutive game. It was the PAC-7 opener for each. Connor Satterfield and Parker Kraft both surpassed 100 yards rushing for Northwest. Satterfield ran for 142 yards while Kraft ran for 147 yards. No further details were available.

Undefeated Canton South routs Red Riders in PAC-7 opener

CANTON SOUTH 45, ORRVILLE 14

Canton South quarterback Poochie Snyder hands off the wall to Jeome Cox a week ago at Sandy Valley. The two helped South win big at home Friday night.

CANTON TWP. — Poochie Snyder accounted for four touchdowns and was one of three Wildcats to run for more than 100 yards as the Wildcats rolled over visiting Orrville.

South gained 648 yards of offense (444 on the ground) to Orrville’s 216 and gained 27 first downs to Orrville’s 11. Snyder completed 17 of 26 passes for 204 yards, three TDs and no interceptions in this matchup of two of the five PAC-7 co-champions from last season. He also ran 15 times for 177 yards and one TD.

Xion Culver carried the ball 15 times for 150 yards and one TD, while Jerome Cox added 116 yards and one TD on 16 carries for South (4-0, 1-0). Tavon Castle caught seven passes for 122 yards and one touchdown. Tyler Pugh and Tre Wilson also caught TD passes for the Wildcats.

Orrville (1-3, 0-1) grabbed an early 7-0 lead, then watched South score the next 28 points.

Fairless survives in overtime thriller with Triway

FAIRLESS 31, TRIWAY 24, OT

SHREVE — Anthony Stutler’s 1-yard touchdown run in overtime helped the Falcons edge the Titans in a wild PAC-7 opener for both teams.

Fairless rallied from a 21-7 fourth quarter deficit and took a 24-21 lead when Brent Hrynko kicked a 23-yard field goal with 22 seconds left. Triway regrouped and tied the game as time expired on Drew Bishko’s school-record 45-yard field goal.

Stutler and quarterback Carson Colucci each ran for two touchdowns for the Falcons (2-2, 1-0). Colucci’s two touchown runs came in the fourth quarter.

Stutler finished a game-high 135 yards rushing. Colucci ran for 92 yards.

Royals rout Mustangs in PAC-7 game

CVCA 42, Tuslaw 0

CUYAHOGA FALLS — CVCA did all of the scoring in the first half to trigger a running clock throughout the final two quarters, as the Royals (3-1) won their third straight. The Mustangs (2-2) had won two straight before losing their PAC-7 opener on the road. No further details were available.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County high school football OHSAA Week 4 recaps, scores