Stark County high school football Week 8 recaps: Perry, GlenOak, Sandy Valley among winners

The GlenOak High School football team continued its recent surge, while Perry evened its record Friday. Central Catholic and East Canton each had strong defensive efforts. And Sandy Valley got back on the winning side led by star QB Nick Petro. Find out about those Week 8 games and more.

Christian Ivanic helps Perry grind out Federal League football win over Green

PERRY 20, GREEN 14

PERRY TWP. — Christian Ivanic ran for two touchdowns and gained 191 yards from scrimmage as the host Panthers won for just the second time in their last 16 Federal League games.

Ivanic carried 24 times for 133 yards. He caught three passes for another 58 yards for Perry (4-4, 1-3).

Perry quarterback Austin Mattox was 5-of-9 passing for 103 yards while making a major impact at defensive back. Mattox intercepted a Green pass and returned it 76 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to give the Panthers a two-score lead.

Green’s Zach Baglia caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Hunka to pull the Bulldogs within six points with 1:34 left in the third quarter. But neither team scored again the rest of the way.

Baglia caught 12 passes for 77 yards. Hunka was 25-of-39 passing for 169 yards with two TDs and an interception. He rushed for 61 yards on 15 carries.

Antonio Martin also caught a 24-yard TD pass for Green (5-3, 1-3) in the setback.

GlenOak football runs wild on Louisville in second straight win

GLENOAK 42, LOUISVILLE 7

LOUISVILLE — GlenOak ran for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns as a team as it won for the second consecutive week and third time in four games.

Adrion “Milk” Burt ran for two touchdowns. Avantae Burt, Jamar Johnson and Javi’on McLendon added one rushing score each. Avantae Burt was the leading rusher for the Golden Eagles (4-4) with 111 yards on 10 carries, Adrion Burt had 98 yards on 11 carries and Johnson ran for 67 yards on 14 carries.

Jaylen McElroy rounded out the scoring for GlenOak by catching a 37-yard TD pass from Cole Anderson.

Louisville’s lone score came on a 19-yard TD pass from Tate Aljancic to Austin Wade. The Leopards (1-7) have dropped six straight games. They’ve lost 16 of their last 17 games to Federal League opponents.

Canton Central Catholic football shuts out Collinwood, wins for 5th time in 6 games

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 52, COLLINWOOD 0

PERRY TWP. — Grady Noggle ran for 101 yards and two TDs to lead Central Catholic to a dominant win over visiting Collinwood.

Andrew Neal also caught two TD passes from Brennan Betz, who was a perfect 4-of-4 passing for 41 yards with no interceptions.

Collinwood was limited to one first down and finished the game with minus-4 yards of total offense.

Orrville football pulls away from Tuslaw

ORRVILLE 33, TUSLAW 18

TUSCARAWAS TWP. — Sawyer Hamsher threw three TD passes to Greg Smiley to help the Red Riders win a PAC-7 road game.

Hamsher’s three touchdowns to Smiley broke a 6-6 tie and gave Orrville a 27-6 lead. Hamsher finished 13-of-18 for 185 yards, while Smiley had seven catches for 114 yards.

Tuslaw’s Joey Medure rushed for a game-high 160 yards and a touchdown.

Brayden Holt’s TD pass lifts Triway football to PAC-7 win

TRIWAY 24, MANCHESTER 21

SHREVE — Brayden Holt’s 1-yard TD pass to Brody Flinner with 6:01 remaining lifted the Titans to a league home win.

Triway outscored Manchester 11-0 in the fourth quarter. Drew Bishko kicked a 31-yard field goal. Brody Snyder caught a 2-point conversion after Flinner’s touchdown.

Yadin Sharp threw two TD passes for the Panthers, who were denied a second straight win. Caleb Young also ran for a touchdown.

Nick Petro powers Sandy Valley football to IVC South win

SANDY VALLEY 48, CLAYMONT 19

MAGNOLIA — Quarterback Nick Petro had a hand in five touchdowns for the Cardinals, who stopped a two-game losing streak,

Petro finished 12 of 18 for 199 yards and three touchdowns. He also had TD runs of 52 and 64 yards.

Lukas Gilland caught two TD passes for Sandy Valley (5-3, 1-2). Chad Davis ran for a TD,

Gilland finished with three catches for 114 yards. Davis ran for 111 yards on 11 carries.

East Canton football’s defense has dominant showing in shutout

EAST CANTON 41, TUSC. CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0

EAST CANTON — East Canton limited Tuscarawas Central Catholic to just 26 yards of total offense as the Hornets shut out the visiting Saints.

Olly Schrader and Dillon Anderson scored two TDs apiece for East Canton. Schrader scored on a 45-yard pass from Chanie Stubblefield and a 43-yard punt return. Anderson recorded two rushing TDs and ran for 102 yards total.

Stubblefield and Mason Rinehart ran for touchdowns to round out the scoring for the Hornets. East Canton ran for 275 yards as a team.

In other Greater Canton high school football games

CVCA 39, NORTHWEST 16

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Northwest saw its five-game winning streak end with a road loss in the PAC-7. It’s the first league loss for Northwest (5-3, 4-1). CVCA (6-2, 4-1) has won three in row. Both teams are tied for second in the PAC-7, a game behind unbeaten Canton South.

Northwest's Connor Satterfield, Stark County's leading scorer entering Friday, scored two touchdowns at CVCA to push his season total to 20. No other details on the game were available.

CARROLLTON 21, SALEM 7

CARROLLTON — Carrollton (5-3, 3-0) won its fourth straight game and stayed unbeaten in the EBC by defeating Salem (1-7, 1-2). No details on the game were available.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County high school football OHSAA Week 8 recaps, scores