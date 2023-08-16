Stark County area's high school football games to watch in Week 1

High school football begins Thursday night in Stark County and continues Friday. There's even bonus high school football in Canton on Saturday with three perennial OHSAA state championship contenders coming to town for a one-day event.

Here's a look at the top games of Week 1, as well as some information on each of the other games featuring area teams, and some info on the Saturday games.

5 OHSAA high school football games to watch this week around Stark County

Perry head coach Zach Slates instructs quarterback Austin Mattox during a game vs. Jackson, Sept. 16, 2022.

Perry at Canton Central Catholic

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Daniel Boron of Central Catholic scores a touchdown after catching a short pass against St. Thomas Aquinas, Oct. 20, 2022.

What to know: The Battle of 13th Street opens the season on a Thursday night for the third straight year. ... Perry has won five of the last six matchups with Central. The Panthers rushed for 298 yards and scored four touchdowns offensively of 27 yards or more in last year's 51-28 win. They also got a 95-yard kickoff return for a TD from Christian Ivanic. The Panthers' 51 points remain their most in a game since Week 8 in 2019 vs. Lake. ... Perry's Ryder Hartshorn rushed for 102 yards and a TD on six carries, and Carson Basham ran for a TD and caught another from QB Austin Mattox. All three are key returners for a Perry team that carries a five-game losing streak from last season after starting 4-2. ... Central's Dan Boron ran for 83 yards on 11 carries and caught a 34-yard TD pass in last year's loss to Perry. Boron joins WRs Jack Hopkins and Jimmy Kane to give the Crusaders some experienced skill players. They'll be working with a new quarterback. East Canton transfer Brennan Betz takes over for graduated three-year starter Jack Talkington, who led Division VI Central to a 7-5 record last year. ... The multi-skilled Boron tied for the area lead in interceptions last season with six. Secondary mate Andrew Neal snagged five. ... Both Perry and Central are working in new players along their offensive lines. But both have a standout junior to build around with guard Mike Millin (6-1, 230) leading the Panthers and tackle Jonathan Stangl (6-8, 310) leading the Crusaders.

Fairless running back Peter Killy runs through a hole during last year's season opener against Sandy Valley.

Sandy Valley at Fairless

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Fairless’s quarterback Carson Colucci warms up during halftime against CVCA on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

What to know: Two of the area’s best small school programs meet again in Week 1. Fairless has won the last two games, including a 29-28 overtime thriller in 2021. ... The Falcons are in great hands with Carson Colucci at quarterback. He threw for more than 4,500 yards in his first two seasons as a starter. Leading rusher Peter Killy and top lineman Xavier Collier are also among Fairless’ returning lettermen. ... With nine starters returning on offense and seven back on defense, Sandy Valley has a wealth of experience. Chad Davis is a formidable threat at running back and linebacker. Linemen Andrew Neary and Trenton Russell, defensive back Troy Snyder and quarterback Nick Petro also will lead the Cardinals. ... Fairless head coach AJ Sarbaugh is one victory away from breaking the program’s career wins record. Sarbaugh and Don Wilson, his predecessor, are tied with 31 wins.

Brendan Zurbrugg of Alliance scores a touchdown at Central Catholic, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Alliance at Lake

Friday, 7 p.m.

Lake's Nate Baker (2) picks up yards at Alliance, Aug. 19, 2022.

What to know: Division II Lake and Division III Alliance open the season against each other for the third straight season. The Blue Streaks won the last two openers by a combined score of 76-21. ... Lake QB Cale Jarvis was 7-of-10 passing for 184 yards and two touchdowns in last year's 41-14 win — the first step in a season that saw the Blue Streaks go 12-2, win their first Federal League title in 24 years and advance to a regional final. ... Jarvis should shoulder much more of the offensive load this season with the graduation of 2022 Federal League Player of the Year Will Butler and RB Matt Sollberger. The Blue Streaks expect to have a running back-by-committee, with Charlie Christopher, Joey Garro and AJ Doane in the mix. WR Nate Baker also will be all over the field. ... Alliance QB Brendan Zurbrugg, who recently committed to Oklahoma University, completed 20 of 23 passes for 220 yards and an interception in last year's loss to Lake. He added 96 yards and two TDs on 18 carries. Lake head coach Dan DeGeorge said Zurbrugg was the best quarterback the Blue Streaks faced all of last season. "He's just really good at everything he does," DeGeorge said. "... The kid is a helluva athlete, and I really like how he carries himself. He's a team guy." ... Ramhir Hawkins and 6-foot-5 K'Vaughn Davis are Zurbrugg's top targets. Hawkins caught a school-record 62 passes for 942 yards and eight touchdowns last year as Alliance went 8-3. He also returned a kickoff for a TD. ... Lake expects big things from a defense that allowed only 12.9 points a game last season and returns its top four tacklers: LBs Christopher, Garro and Evan Brady and DE Dane Jarvis. Baker led Lake with four interceptions at cornerback. ... Alliance returns some impact players in its front seven, led by DL Aidan Mozden (15 TFLs, four sacks) and LB Jackson Eddy (12 TFLs, four sacks). ... DeGeorge did not want to get into specifics, but Lake is dealing with a couple of significant injuries and a lot of bumps and bruises heading into Friday.

Massillon's Dorian Pringle celebrates a first-half touchdown as Fitch defenders walk away, Sept. 23, 2022.

Valdosta (Ga.) at Massillon

Friday, 7 p.m.

What to know: When the first-ever Valdosta vs. Massillon game was announced in January, head coach Nate Moore called it "the game everybody wanted forever." Here it is. … Based on National Federation of State High School Associations data, Valdosta ranks first in the USA with 941 all-time wins. Massillon is third with 932. … Moore passed Paul Brown as the winningest coach in Massillon history last year. Only three of those "Ws" came in openers. The Tigers last won a season kickoff in 2019, 44-14 over Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary. They fell 24-23 to Lakewood St. Edward in 2020, 44-14 to Pickerington Central in 2021 and 49-31 to Cincinnati Moeller last year. … Valdosta reached Georgia's Class 6A state semifinals in 2020, then hit a weird patch. Amid a recruiting scandal, the program was fined by the Georgia High School Association and banned from the 2021 playoffs. … The 2023 team arrives as a mystery under head coach Shelton Felton after going 8-3 in 2022. Valdosta now is in 7A, Georgia's largest enrollment-based class. … Felton was a college assistant coach at Akron in 2019 and at Tennessee in 2020. Tennessee fired him early in 2021 for breaking NCAA recruiting rules. At about the same time, Valdosta fired head coach Rush Propst amid its own recruiting misdeeds, replacing him with Shelton. … Shelton, who was a collegiate defensive lineman at Troy 20-plus years ago, did not return a phone call aimed at discussing this year's Wildcats. … In a scrimmage Saturday, Valdosta routed Thomasville 34-7. … The Wildcats' best players are expected to be DL Eric Brantley, LBs Aman Tomblin and Jaylen Bentley, and OLs Demauree Bennet and Jalen Burgess. … At quarterback for Massillon, junior Jalen Slaughter enters his third year as a starter; transfer DaOne Owens is expected to get some chances. A deep offensive line is seen as a major Tiger strength. So is a physical, experienced defensive front seven. … Eight returning starters on both sides of the ball point to high expectations for the opener, coming off a 12-2 year.

McKinley's Dante McClellan tries to elude GlenOak's Robert Brown, Oct. 14, 2022.

Canton McKinley at Warren Harding

Friday, 7 p.m.

What to know: The Bulldogs travel to Mollenkopf Stadium to open the season against an old rival. McKinley and Harding last faced each other in the 2019 season opener, a 32-27 Bulldogs home win. Friday's game will be the 60th meeting in a series McKinley leads 35-23-1. ... Getting off to a strong start is important for the Bulldogs, who began last season 0-4 before rallying to win a share of the Federal League title and finish 6-6. ... McKinley has the potential for an explosive offense. Third-year starting QB Keaton Rode has junior Nino Hill (6-0, 215) at running back and the junior trio of Dante McClellan, Keith Quincy and Xavier Harris to target in the passing game. Hill, who has multiple FBS offers, rushed for 1,067 yards and 16 touchdowns in basically eight games last year. McClellan (6-3, 210) has college offers spreading across the country, from Boston College to USC. ... The Bulldogs only return one starter (tackle Kaelub Edwards) on the offensive line, but head coach Antonio Hall feels good about the unit they've put together. Junior Dior Garner will be at the other tackle, while juniors Antonio Creger and Braeden Earley will be at the guards and senior Mekhi Mack at center. ... Garner (6-4, 285) is expected to be a force on the defensive line, while McClellan should make plays all over the field at linebacker. He totaled a team-high four interceptions last year and scored two defensive touchdowns. Hall has been impressed by McKinley's run defense in scrimmages against Brush and St. Ignatius but knows the secondary needs to clean things up after allowing some explosive plays. ... That run defense will get tested by Harding. Coming off a 2-8 season, the Raiders look to bounce back led by a deep backfield. Senior Ryan Powell is one of Harding's "monstrous backs who run the ball very angry," said Hall. Warren JFK transfer Antonio Smith adds a lot of speed. Senior Drew McKowan returns at quarterback and has a big line protecting him. Hall said the Raiders defense is fast and physical. "When you watch them on film, it's almost like you're watching us," Hall said. "They're a very formidable opponent."

Other Week 1 Stark County-area high school football games

All games 7 p.m., Friday

Jackson quarterback Lucas Ecrement runs the ball on the final play against Hoover, Oct. 21, 2022.

Mentor at Jackson

What to know: After struggling with Hoban in their second scrimmage, the Polar Bears open the season with another Northeast Ohio powerhouse. Mentor comes to Fife Stadium for the first matchup of the two programs. "It's just a great challenge for our kids to let them know, 'To get to the top, you have to beat these caliber teams,'" said Rohr, who led Jackson to a 6-6 record last year in his first season as head coach after six years as the team's defensive coordinator. ... Rohr is happy with the progress of sophomore QB Lucas Ecrement, who could have a dynamic impact on the Polar Bears offense with his passing and running. Jackson wants to spread the ball around to WR playmakers Jamahl Phillips, Noah Colando, Kyle Benson and Anthony Fuline. ... Rohr said Jackson has "given up some explosive plays" this preseason, but he likes the energy and physicality of his bunch. The big plays better be solved with Mentor coming to town. The Cardinals went 9-4 last year, losing in a regional final to eventual state champion St. Edward. Junior QB Scotty Fox (6-2, 210) is back after throwing for 3,134 yards and 30 touchdowns in earning third-team All-Ohio. He is one of only three returning starters on offense, while the Mentor defense returns only two and will have an entirely new front seven. ... Mentor sophomore WR Justen Hodge (6-0, 180) has an offer from Miami (Ohio), as does sophomore offensive tackles JoJo LoDuca (6-3, 240) and Landry Brede (6-5, 260). The Cardinals also return seniors Jack O'Neill (6-0, 240) and Jared Hines (6-0, 230) on the O-line.

Hoover quarterback Carson Dyrlund runs for a touchdown against Louisville, Sept. 9, 2022.

Akron Buchtel at North Canton Hoover

Northwest's Kyler Miraglia looks for an opening during a regional quarterfinal against Buchtel, Nov. 4, 2022.

What to know: The Vikings open new-look Memorial Stadium, hoping to build off a promising 2022 season. ... Hoover beat Buchtel 35-21 in last season's opener on its way to an 8-4 record. The Division IV Griffins started 0-4 last season, then rattled off seven straight wins before losing in a regional semifinal against West Branch 41-33. ... Hoover senior QB Carson Dyrlund returns after throwing for 1,727 yards, running for 795 yards and accounting for 24 TDs last year. He's joined by his two favorite targets: junior Zach Braucher and senior Mason Ashby. Ashby caught two TD passes and returned a kickoff 99 yards for another score in amassing 235 all-purpose yards against Buchtel last year. ... Northwest transfer Kyler Miraglia adds another weapon to Hoover's offense after running for 1,601 yards and 22 TDs last year as a junior. Miraglia should know Buchtel well. His Northwest squad fell to the Griffins 31-14 in a regional quarterfinal last year. ... AJ Dolph also will get carries behind a Hoover offensive line replacing all five starters from 2022. Sophomore Jack Ziarko at left tackle and junior Sam Gorman at center were the only two positions on the O-line head coach Brian Baum felt were solidified entering this week. ... ... Buchtel returns 23 letterwinners and welcomes in four transfers expected to contribute. Junior QB Stevie Diamond (6-2, 195) is back after throwing for 1,920 yards and 21 TDs in the Griffins spread offense last year. He started as a sophomore on Buchtel's Division II state championship basketball team. ... Diamond will have 6-foot-4 Kent State recruit Dakota Taylor and 5-7 Zyaire Lewis to target. RB Wylie Cheairs III ran for 889 yards and eight TDs last year as a junior. ... LB Elijah Williams totaled 13 TFLs last year as a junior for a Buchtel defense that can cover some ground. "We've got to sustain our blocks," Baum said. "I don't care if it's receivers or the O-line. We've got to give Miraglia, Dolph and Dyrlund a chance out there. You've got to block to the whistle. You let these guys go, they're going to run to the ball and make things happen."

McKinley's Jamaar Barsic tackles GlenOak's Cole Anderson during a first-round playoff game, Oct. 28, 2022.

Cincinnati Western Hills at GlenOak

Adrion Burt of GlenOak targets a receiver against McKinley, Oct. 14, 2022.

What to know: After a good offseason and quality performances in scrimmages vs. Dover and Ursuline, an experienced GlenOak team carries a lot of confidence into the season opener at Bob Commings Field. The Golden Eagles, who went 4-7 last year, seek their first winning season since 2016. ... Versatile senior RB Avantae Burt ran for 1,224 yards (8.3 a carry) and 13 TDs last year. He's also dangerous catching passes and returning kicks for the Golden Eagles. ... Senior Cole Anderson started at quarterback in GlenOak's scrimmages and will start the opener. But the Golden Eagles plan to play junior Adrion "Milk" Burt there some as well. The athletic Burt, the younger brother of Avantae, is playing a lot of defense at outside linebacker and returning kicks. ... GlenOak returns four of five starters on the offensive line, with center the new spot. Junior Aeden Lennon likely will get the nod there, with senior Cose Smith slated for some time as well. ... Division I Western Hills, out of the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference, has a new head coach in Derek Webster after the Mustangs went 5-6 last year and earned their first playoff appearance since 2000. They return their entire offensive line, RB Izayiah Camp and top two receivers Daronte Copeland and Rahson Hutchison from last year.

Green wide receiver Antonio Martin, left, stiff arms Marquis Sims as he runs after a first-half catch, Aug. 19, 2022.

Dover at Green

What to know: Featuring two dynamic offenses, this Division III-vs.-Division II matchup has the potential to be a lot of fun inside Memorial Stadium. ... Dover and Green look to bounce back from difficult seasons last year when they both lost six of their final seven games. Green struggled with injuries and inexperience, finishing 4-7. Dover's final five losses came by seven points or less, with four of them in overtime and the final three by identical 21-20 scores to finish 5-6. The year before, Green was a state semifinalist and Dover won its first 12 games before losing to eventual state champion Chardon in a regional final. ... One of those injuries for Green was WR-DB Antonio Martin (knee), who is back healthy and expecting a big junior season. He is part of a dangerous group of skill players that includes WRs Zach Baglia, Jarrett Taylor, Josh Just and Anthony Manderine. Baglia led the area with 105 catches and 1,430 receiving yards last year. He caught 14 TD passes. ... Dual-threat senior Samino Manson steps in as a first-year starting QB for Green, which plans to be more multiple on offense after almost exclusively being five-wide in recent years. Martin is a likely candidate to line up at running back. ... Green would like to run the ball more offensively, and they want to stop the run defensively. That defense, led by DL Michael Schaal and LB AJ Fortunato, will be tested by Dover's big offensive line and RB JJ Barton. ... Sophomore Jack Judkins steps in as Dover's QB. He'll have some speed to work with on the outside for the Tornadoes, who are back in Division III this season after being D2 last year. ... This is the first meeting between Green and Dover since Week 3 in 2001, a 7-6 Green win at Crater Stadium.

Louisville at New Philadelphia

What to know: Friday’s game marks the head coaching debut of Chris Kappas at Louisville. Kappas has chosen Owen Burick as his starting quarterback. The Leopards cast a wide net searching for its next signal caller in the spring but settled on Burick, who has starting experience at St. Thomas Aquinas. Burick was voted a team captain by his teammates. The Leopards got bit by the injury bug and held eight starters out of their second scrimmage. The Leopards are prepared for a stiff challenge from New Philadelphia. “They are well coached on both sides of the ball,” Kappas said. “They don’t turn the ball over. They do a really good job on special teams. I’m really impressed with them on film.”

St. Thomas Aquinas at Campbell Memorial

What to know: First-year head coach Kevin Henderson takes over an Aquinas program that has nowhere to go but up. The Knights have lost 16 straight games dating back to a 2020 playoff win over Trinity. Henderson will rely on leadership from OLB Luke Gordan and lineman Mattie McCleskey, two of the team’s most experienced players. Aquinas also returns RB Carl Bonner. Henderson says Bonner is one of the fastest players in the area. Like Aquinas, Campbell is a program hoping for better days ahead. The Red Devils have won just three games over the past two years and have not had a winning season since 2012. They return QB David Moore and leading receiver Aziyah Flores.

St. Clairsville at Canton South

Canton South's Xion Culver (4), Poochie Snyder (19) and Xavier Williams (1) celebrate their win over Northwest, Oct. 21, 2022.

What to know: Brett McLean has built a strong program in 23 years as St. Clairsville head coach. Matt Dennison has high hopes for his third season at South. In last year's opener at St. Clairsville, South led 13-0 but fell 48-34. … St. Clairsville is 50-10 across the last five years. An example of the program's game-day resilience was the 2020 regional semifinals, when the Red Devils fell behind Meadowbrook 28-0 but won 42-28. … Dino Burk gives St. Clairsville a potential star at running back. All-Ohio QB Andrew Vera graduated; Brady Schafer, Colt Westlake and Sam McLean have competed to replace him. … South senior Poochie Snyder needs 1,800 passing yards and 36 TD passes to pass Cam Blair's all-time Stark County records of 9,181 and 116. Dennison intends to grow a scary running game, starting with this matchup of Division IV teams with dreams.

Norton at Northwest

Northwest quarterback Chase Badger looks to pass during the first half against visiting CVCA, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

What to know: Northwest has just two offensive starters returning. QB Chase Badger showed promise as a sophomore starter last year. Connor Satterfield is also a tremendous linebacker for Northwest. Northwest will be replacing all of its starters along both the offensive and defensive lines. Norton has won two consecutive Metro Athletic Conference league titles. The Panthers are led by All-Ohio third-team RB Luke Dobbins (1,618 rushing yards, 20 rushing touchdowns). DB Noah Willig (four interceptions) was honorable mention All-Ohio for Norton.

Manchester at Carrollton

What to know: Carrollton will be looking for its fourth straight winning season under head coach Jim Tsilimos. Carrollton lost career leading rusher Chase Oehlstrom to graduation but massive 6-foot-6 tackle Ty Pridemore should provide open running lanes for whoever emerges as the primary ball carrier. Former Northwest start QB Kevin Stacey is making his debut as head coach for Manchester as the Panthers look to rebound from an 0-10 season. Yadin Sharp has shown promise as a DB for the Panthers and will line up all over the field on offense.

Tuslaw at Smithville

What to know: With roughly 75% of the roster consisting of freshmen and sophomores, Tuslaw will be one of the youngest teams in the area. Head coach Matt Gulling hopes his young players can mature quickly before a PAC-7 schedule featuring one tough test after another. The Mustangs initially will rely on leadership from senior OL Chad Grudosky and senior DL Ashton Combs. Smithville is coming off its first winning season since 2017. The Smithies went 6-4 before losing to Garaway in the first round of the Division V playoffs. Mason Haines had a breakout freshman season a year ago when he rushed for 808 yards and eight TDs. He moves to wingback this year and also plays outside linebacker.

Warrensville Heights at Marlington

What to know: Bryson McCord starts at quarterback for Marlington and first-year head coach Joe Cardinal. McCord has picked up the new offense quickly. The Dukes are battling injuries after their two scrimmages. Marlington could see some starters miss the opener. Warrensville Heights gets a boost at running back from Lutheran West transfer Ja’Marrion Banks. Banks was honorable mention all-district last year.

Minerva at East Liverpool

What to know: Devon Patterson will be the primary ball carrier in Minerva’s run heavy offense. The Lions are looking for their first win under second-year head coach Tim Speakman. Paul Cusick makes his debut at head coach for East Liverpool. Cusick had a career record of 178-86 with 17 playoff appearances in 24 years at Crestview. The Potters have not had a record better than .500 since 2018 and averaged just 14 points per game last year. These two teams met in the 2022 season opener. East Liverpool won 44-7.

Canfield's Danny Inglis eludes the tackle of Bloom-Carrol's Collin Willet in the first half of the Division III state title final in Canton, Dec. 2, 2022.

West Branch at Canfield

What to know: West Branch opens with defending Division III state champion Canfield. The Cardinals won this game 35-31 last year. Beau Alazaus (6-foot-6) takes over for the graduated Dru DeShields at QB for West Branch. West Branch returns both a 1,000 yard rusher (Boston Mulinix) and a 1,000 yard receiver (Joey Jackson) to ease the transition. Canfield lost 28 players to graduation including starting QB Broc Lowery. The cupboard is not bare, though. Canfield running back Danny Inglis (816 rushing yards, 329 receiving yards) is an Iowa State recruit.

East Canton at Toronto

What to know: East Canton opens the season with just 26 players, the lowest number in head coach John “Spider” Miller’s eight years with the Hornets. Miller, though, feels his team will be in every game. East Canton is led by All-Inter-Valley Conference players Ethan Sethman and Kyle Peterson on the offensive line and at linebacker. Lucas McCauley has a nose for the ball out of the secondary. With 10 starters on both sides of the ball back, Toronto enters the season with high expectations. Zeb Kinsey is a three-star recruit who has offers from West Virginia and Cincinnati at quarterback and Oklahoma State at linebacker. Kinsey threw and ran for more than 1,000 yards as a sophomore last year.

Malvern at Berlin Center Western Reserve

What to know: Western Reserve rolled to a 102-18 regular-season record from 2008-19). The Blue Devils had three head coaches in 2020. John Armeni, hired last February after nine years with a 63-36 record at LaBrae, went 3-7 in 2022 while developing QB Luke Henning, now a senior. … Malvern and Western Reserve, both in Region 25 of Division VII, are loaded with returning starters. … Sixth-year Malvern head coach Matt Chiurco unleashes 6-4 QB Jared Witherow and 6-2 wideouts Dylan Phillips and Rodney Smith, who teamed for big 2022 numbers.

Saturday's high school football games in Canton

Northeast Ohio vs. America showcase at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Three Northeast Ohio state powers will be on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus Saturday to host of out-of-state teams in this event. Each of the three Northeast Ohio teams were in Canton last December to play in the OHSAA state finals.

St. Edward quarterback Casey Bullock leaps into the end zone for a first-half TD in Division I state final in Canton, Dec. 2, 2022.

St. Edward vs. Center Grove (Ind.), noon

What to know: St. Edward won its second straight Division I state title last year in Canton and will be in the mix again this year. ... Casey Bullock (Davidson commit) returns at QB after throwing for 1,872 yards and rushing for 1,033 in 2022. Bullock ran for 101 yards on 17 carries in the title game while going 8-of-13 passing for 102 yards with a TD. ... Senior Josh Groudle opens the season as the top running back, but the Eagles have lots of talented backs and receivers who will get touches. Up front, the Eagles have four Big Ten commits — twin offensive linemen Devontae and Deontae Armstrong (both Ohio State), OT Ben Roebuck (Michigan) and DL Troy Regovich (Northwestern). ... Center Grove has won three straight state titles in Indiana and five overall, all coming since 2008.

Hoban vs. Frederick Douglas (Ky.), 4 p.m.

Hoban linebacker Devin Bell celebrates with defensive end Jordan Pritchard-Sewell after a tackle in a Division II regional final against Hudson, Nov. 18, 2022.

What to know: After two straight Division II state runner-up finishes by Hoban, the Knights enter 2023 focused on winning a championship again. Hoban won five state titles in a six-year run from 2015-20. ... The Knights graduated Ohio's Mr. Football Lamar Sperling and will feature a new QB, but loads of talent remains. OL William Satterwhite (Tennessee), LB Rickey Williams (West Virginia), DB-WR Ty Campbell (Central Michigan), DT-FB Jordan Pritchard-Sewell (Holy Cross) and LB-TE Devin Bell (Miami of Ohio) each have committed to Division I college football programs and Power Five programs are recruiting assorted other Knights. ... Tylan Boykin is Hoban's new starting QB. ... Located in Lexington, Kentucky, Douglass won a state championship last fall after being a state runner-up in 2019 and 2021. The Broncos have won six straight district and four straight regional titles.

Glenville vs. Dinwiddie (Va.), 8 p.m.

Glenville running back D'Shawntae Jones runs for a first-half TD against Wyoming in the Division IV state final in Canton, Dec. 3, 2022.

What to know: Canton always will hold special memories for Glenville after the Tarblooders won an OHSAA state championship here a year ago, the program's first. Hall of Fame coach Ted Ginn Sr. never backs away from the challenge of playing elite teams. ... Running back D’Shawntae Jones is back for his senior season after scoring three touchdowns in Canton last December to lead Glenville to its title. The nephew of former Glenville and Ohio State star Cardale Jones, he ran for more than 1,700 yards last season. ... Ohio State recruits Bryce West and Damarion Witten return at tight end and cornerback, respectively, for Glenville.. ... Dinwiddie won a Virginia state title last year, its second in program history. The Generals also have three state runner-up finishes, all since 2000. The program is a seven-time regional champ and 14-time winner of the Central District.

