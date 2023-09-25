Stark County-Area High School Football Top 5 Power Poll after six weeks of 2023 season

It was a turbulent Friday night for the small-school division of the Stark County-Area High School Football Power Poll.

The Nos. 2-4 teams all went down to create a good bit of movement, including two teams jumping back into the top five. Meanwhile, No. 1s Massillon and Canton South roll along, while a No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup in the big-school division highlights this week's area schedule.

Here's how the top five teams in the big-school and small-school divisions stack up in this snapshot of the Greater Canton/Massillon football scene after six weeks.

Big Schools (Divisions I and II)

Massillon vs. Middletown Delaware at Massillon, Friday, September 22, 2023.

1, Massillon Tigers (6-0)

It's a nice luxury to have two talented quarterbacks with extensive starting experience. With DaOne Owens out because of an ongoing OHSAA investigation into his transfer application, Jalen Slaughter stepped in and performed well in Massillon's 41-7 rout of previously undefeated Middletown (Del.). Slaughter threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns. It also helps to have a defense such as Massillon's. The Tigers totaled five sacks and 11 tackles for loss while limiting Middletown to 133 yards of offense. Next up for Massillon, ranked No. 1 in last week's Associated Press Division II state poll, is St. John's College (3-1) out of Washington D.C.

McKinley”s Stephon Thomas makes a cut with block by DJ Britt against Hoover, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

2, Canton McKinley Bulldogs (5-1)

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 10 in last week's AP Division I state poll and leading Region 1's playoff computer points, are averaging 450.8 yards of offense during their four-game winning streak. They've rushed for 566 yards the last two weeks combined, led by back-to-back 100-yard efforts from junior Stephon Thomas. Now the explosive Bulldogs face one of the area's best defenses as they host Lake in a matchup of last year's Federal League co-champions. McKinley (3-0) and Lake (2-0) are the last two undefeated teams in league play.

Lake linebacker Charlie Christoper forces Jackson running back Kristian Satterfield to the sideline in the third quarter, Friday, Sept 22, 2023.

3, Lake Blue Streaks (5-1)

The Blue Streaks pinned their ears back and came after Jackson quarterback Lucas Ecrement last week, sacking him 10 times in a dominating 19-7 win. Lake's defense hasn't been scored on in 10 quarters (Jackson's points last week came on a pick six). That defense faces its biggest test of the season to this point when it goes against McKinley's dynamic offense. Lake looks to avenge its only league and regular season loss from last season, when it shared the league title with the Bulldogs.

Jackson's Anthony Fuline blocks a field goal attempt by Lake's Celton Dutton in the first quarter, Friday, Sept 22, 2023.

4, Jackson Polar Bears (4-2)

The Polar Bears' four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt Friday against Lake's rugged defense, but they remain in the No. 4 spot since they beat the team right behind them in this power poll two weeks ago. Despite the struggles against Lake, Jackson has impressed to this point. The Polar Bears have a chance to right the ship this week on the road, facing another physical, attacking team in GlenOak (2-4).

Green wide receiver Josh Just dives over for a first-quarter touchdown against McKinley, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Canton.

5, Green Bulldogs (4-2)

The Bulldogs have faced their share of adversity this season, most impactfully the loss of QB Samino Manson to a collarbone injury. But they haven't lost their fight. Green rallied to beat GlenOak last week 31-28 after trailing 21-3 in the first half. Green blocked a GlenOak field goal as time expired to seal the win. In his first varsity start, sophomore Tyson Hunka threw for 115 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 81 yards. The Bulldogs step out of Federal League play this week to host Louisville (1-5).

Small Schools (Divisions III, IV, V, VI and VII)

Canton South quarterback Poochie Snyder spots a receiver against Sandy Valley, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

1, Canton South Wildcats (6-0)

The Wildcats survived a scare from winless Manchester last week, pulling away for a 35-14 win after being tied early in the fourth quarter. Poochie Snyder threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, bringing his career passing total to 9,052 yards — 130 away from breaking Cameron Blair's Stark County record. South, ranked No. 2 in last week's AP Division IV state poll, travels to Triway (2-4) this week.

Alliance quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg leaps a Salem defender before crossing the goal line for a touchdown at Kehres Stadium, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

2, Alliance Aviators (4-2)

The Aviators jump back up in the power poll after routing winless Salem 48-14 on Friday in their EBC opener. Oklahoma recruit Brendan Zurbrugg continued his outstanding senior season, accounting for five touchdowns, passing for 199 yards and running for 114 yards (on only five carries). Alliance has scored at least 45 points four of the last five weeks. The Aviators host Carrollton (3-3) this week before making the short trip to Beloit to face West Branch (5-1) for a massive Week 8 game.

Sandy Valley's Lukas Gilland breaks the grasp of Fairless' Cameron Carl on his way to score a touchdown during the second quarter, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

3, Sandy Valley Cardinals (4-2)

After the high of a 40-7 win at Malvern in Week 5, the Cardinals suffered the low of a 40-6 home loss to Indian Valley on Friday in the IVC South opener for both teams. An explosive Sandy Valley offense averaging 38.6 points a game entering the night was stymied by the Braves. The Cardinals have no time to lick their wounds. They have a road trip to Ridgewood (5-1) awaiting them this week.

Malvern's Rodney Smith runs the ball vs. Sandy Valley, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

4, Malvern Hornets (5-1)

The Hornets bounced back from their first loss in a major way Friday, crushing Strasburg 49-6 behind five touchdown passes from Jared Witherow. Three of them went to Rodney Smith, who finished with four catches for 145 yards. Malvern, ranked No. 6 in last week's AP Division VII state poll, hosts Buckeye Trail (1-5) this week before going to Newcomerstown (4-2) for a big game the next week.

Northwest's Parker Kraft scores a second half touchdown against Louisville at Louisville Friday, August 1, 2023.

5, Northwest Indians (4-2)

On the strength of four straight wins, Northwest makes its first appearance in the power poll since Week 1. Two-way standout Connor Satterfield is a force for Northwest. Its four straight wins have come against teams with a combined record of 5-19. The strength of schedule jumps up a notch from here, starting with Orrville (3-3) coming to Smilek Stadium this week.

