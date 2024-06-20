‘Starboy’ – Athletic Club’s Iñaki Williams responds to brother Nico’s Spain display
Athletic Club star Iñaki Williams has taken to social media, to respond to brother Nico’s latest performance on the international stage.
The exploits conjured up by wide-man Nico on Thursday have of course stolen the headlines across all of Spain.
This comes after the 21-year-old absolutely dazzled, en route to the Spanish national team’s 1-0 Euro 2024 downing of Italy.
Afforded a starting berth on the left wing, Nico ran the Italian backline ragged, courtesy of quick feet, explosive pace, close control and clever decision-making.
The Athletic man was the creator of the game’s only goal, put through his own net by Riccardo Calafiori, and also rattled the crossbar courtesy of a sumptuous right-footed strike from range.
And, as alluded to above, amid the widespread praise to have come the way of Nico in the hours since full-time, front and centre was none other than his brother.
Taking to his official X account, Iñaki Williams, teammate of his sibling in Bilbao, wrote:
‘Pure cinema Jr. Starboy’, accompanied by a series of emojis:
PURO CINE JR 🔥🤩 STARBOY💫
— IÑAKI WILLIAMS (@Williaaams45) June 20, 2024
Conor Laird | GSFN