Star WR Tyreek Hill headlines Dolphins inactives Sunday vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins will be without three key pieces as they take on the Jets in a divisional matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been ruled out due to an ankle injury which kept him sidelined from practice all week.

The talented speedster tried to test out the ankle during warmups, but the team decided it was best to rest him and let him heal for the playoff push, rather than rush him back and take a chance.

In his absence, the Jets will have to key in on Miami’s other talented receiver Jaylen Waddle, who burned them for eight catches and 114 yards when these two teams faced off last month at MetLife Stadium.

The Dolphins will also be without two key pieces on their defense, with safety Jevon Holland (knee) and cornerback Xavien Howard (hip) ruled out due to respective injuries.

This is certainly good news for Zach Wilson and the Jets offense as they look to build off their bounceback performance last week against the Houston Texans, which saw the QB take home the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.