Star WR in the transfer portal, Jordan Addison, expected to visit Alabama

Alabama will enter the 2022 season with lots of high-quality talent returning from last year’s roster. However, the program will also be benefitted by the addition of five new players that are joining via the NCAA transfer portal.

These five transfers include four offensive players and a lone cornerback. Coming from various conferences, Nick Saban went out and recruited who he wanted without hesitation.

One player who is apparently on Alabama’s radar is Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Last season, Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns, making him one of the most electric players in the ACC.

Rumors of a monster-NIL offer from USC surfaced around the same time a report came out that he would be entering the transfer portal. Because he had not yet entered the portal, there were rumblings of tampering allegations.

Shortly after he actually entered the transfer portal, the frontrunner to land the star wide receiver remained USC, but some new teams joined in on the fun.

Alabama and Texas are two programs who is supposedly being considered by Addison.

Could this be a move to make it seem like he’s weighing all of his options before taking on the alleged NIL offer, or might he actually look into joining the Crimson Tide?

Being coached by Saban and following in the footsteps of many first-round wide receivers is not a move that would be questioned by many. Having the opportunity to play at one of, if not the, most competitive programs in the nation is not something to take lightly.

That being said, two of the five new transfers are wide receivers: Jermaine Burton, formerly of UGA; and Tyler Harrell, formerly of Louisville.

So would it make sense for him to join an already-strong receiving corps? Absolutely. At one point, Alabama had Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith all on the same roster. For those not keeping score, that’s four first-round wide receivers.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Addison is expected to check out Alabama some time in the near future.

Sources: Pitt transfer WR Jordan Addison’s next official visit is expected to be USC in the upcoming days. He’s already been to Texas and is still expected to check out Alabama. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 13, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Jordan Addison and where Alabama stands in his journey through the NCAA transfer portal.

