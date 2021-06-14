All-Star winners and losers

Here is a look at the winners and losers from the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway:

WINNERS

Hendrick Motorsports — Team takes the big prizes at the NASCAR All-Star Race. Kyle Larson wins the race and $1 million. Chase Elliott’s pit crew wins the $100,000 bonus.

Kyle Larson — He just keeps winning. In the past three weeks, he’s won the Coca-Cola 600, at Sonoma and the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Team Penske — Although the team didn’t win, it placed three drivers in the top five of the All-Star Race. Brad Keselowski was second, Joey Logano fourth and Ryan Blaney fifth.

Chase Elliott’s pit crew — Won $100,000 for the fastest pit stop in Round 5 of the All-Star Race.

LOSERS

Daniel Suarez — Never got much of a chance in the NASCAR Open. He was unable to avoid Erik Jones’ spinning car and made contact, ending the night for both of them.

Martin Truex Jr. — Was never a factor and didn’t have any luck. The top 12 cars were inverted for the second round. Truex was 13th and just missed out starting at the front. Track position might have helped change his night.

