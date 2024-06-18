Star Wants To Assess All Options Despite Southampton Approach

Southampton boss Russell Martin faces a wait to see if he can sign West Ham United attacker Danny Ings, according to the Daily Mail.

David Moyes signed Ings from Aston Villa in the winter of 2023 and the striker has featured 52 times for West Ham so far.

Last season, Ings started only three Premier League games and scored one goal in 30 appearances in all competitions for West Ham.

Martin sees Ings as someone who can add vital experience to his Saints squad back in the Premier League.

And Saints are showing interest in signing the 31-year-old centre-forward.

Southampton have already asked about a deal for Ings and it is suggested that Saints are willing to pay a fee in the region of £6m for the striker.

However, Saints must wait to see if they can bring back the striker they had on their books from 2018 until 2021.

He wants to wait to see what options he has on his table this summer before he decides what to do.

Ings has one more year left on his contract with West Ham and he made 100 appearances for Southampton before joining Aston Villa in 2021.